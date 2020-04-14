oneplus-8-and-8-pro,-display-for-connoisseurs

The claim of the new OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro always remains the same: Never Settle i.e. never settle. The OnePlus 8 series respects the philosophy of recent years focused on the production of premium smartphones and ultra premium with borderless design and innovative display.

The ultra premium OnePlus 8 Pro

For OnePlus customers, the display is one of the fundamental aspects in choosing a smartphone. Reason that prompted the Shenzhen company to create the best display ever. The ultra premium features a curved AMOLED 3D display (also on the back) of 6, 78 inches . With a screen-to-body of 93. 6% and a refresh of 120 times per second, the edge-to-edge display offers remarkable fluidity. Scrolling and transactions are even more precise and responsive thanks to the support of the over 150 optimizations of the OxygenOS operating system. Furthermore, the use of MEMC algorithms bring the standard videos from 24 fps to reach a maximum of 120 fps . This reduces motion blur in sports shooting and action-packed content. (blur), vibration from movement and ghosting . Sharp images and easy-to-read texts thanks to the resolution of 3168 × 1440 pixels and HDR support 10 + .

The color display at 10 bit of OnePlus 8 Pro produces over a billion unique colors, i.e. approximately 60 times more than standard smartphone displays. Speaking of displays, the OnePlus 8 Pro display filters the 40% of blue light in addition to reach 1. 300 nit of brightness maximum outside with 4096 individually adjustable levels. For the first time on a OnePlus device the presence of a punch-hole camera is detected with a hole less than 4 mm that is lost in the interface. A solution adopted to obtain a borderless display. The direct consequence is a lighter smartphone, in fact it only weighs 199 grams, a faster face unlock and greater resistance water. This model is the first to have the IP certification 68 . It will arrive in the Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Ultramarine Blue versions.

Its 4 cameras

OnePlus 8 Pro has four cameras . The main one from 48 MP has a Sony IMX sensor 689 with a large focal aperture f / 1, 78 to capture clear images even in low light. Following a 3X telephoto lens with digital zoom up to 30 X combined with an optical image stabilization. OnePlus 8 Pro captures panoramic images with a field of view of 120 ° thanks to the ultra wide angle camera from 48 MP . There is also the Super Macro mode for taking detailed wide-angle photos up to 3 cm away. Nightscape mode is available on all which ensures brilliant photos in low light conditions.

Finally the Color Filter Camera on which OnePlus relies heavily. This sensor is capable of creating new images using artistic filters and different lighting effects. The video features of OnePlus 8 Pro offer interesting results in low light. Thanks to the enhanced dynamic range of 3-HDR Single Frame technology, high contrast scenes are evenly exposed even when backlit. 4K videos are stable like a shot with the gimball thanks to hybrid OIS and EIS stabilization. Finally, the 3 microphones with digital audio zoom work together to record a complete 3D stage.

5G connectivity at the highest levels

OnePlus 8Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon mobile platform 865 . You are associated with the modem X 55 5G which supports both NSA and SA 5G modes . In addition, thanks to the bandwidth of Wi-Fi 6, OnePlus 8 Pro achieves stable connections even in crowded areas such as shopping centers and events. Two 8 LPDDR5 RAMs are available or 12 GB. In addition to being faster than the 30% and less energy-consuming than 20% offer even more performance in the game . OnePlus 8 Pro achieves a high level of entertainment thanks to the dual stereo speakers Dolby Atmos optimizations. While the new Haptic vibration motor of OnePlus 8 Pro makes the games more realistic.

The battery from 4510 mAh recharges on 50% in 23 minutes thanks to the battery charger Warp Charge from 30 W and in 30 minutes with wireless charging. In addition, with the optimization of intelligent charging, OnePlus 8 Pro learns the user's daily schedule . Charging is completed only before the morning alarm. Finally the operating system OxygenOS . The visual effects are refined, like the animated airplane mode icon. To these are added the dynamic backgrounds that change color depending on the outside temperature and the Dark Theme 2.0 theme compatible with more and more apps.

The differences with OnePlus 8

The differences between OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are limited. Decreases the weight that stops at 180 grams. The premium version maintains the technical characteristics of the older brother's display almost unchanged. To change is the size of 6, 55 inches , the resolution (1080 × 2400 pixels) and the refresh rate that stops at 90 fps . The curved glass edges complete an ultra thin profile of 8mm . The finishes change to become Onyx Black (glossy glass), Interstellar Glow (glossy glass) and Glacial Green (matt glass).

OnePlus 8 has three cameras . To the main one from 48 Months the ultra wide angle is added from 16 MP with an overview of 116 ° and a macro with focal aperture f / 2.4 . The video sector maintains the shooting quality of 8 Pro supported by stabilization systems. If the heart and modem remain unchanged to change, it is RAM based this time on the LPDDR4 architecture. The 4300 mAh battery is slightly lower than the Pro version but maintains the same charging speed characteristics. However, wireless charging is missing .

Prices and availability

The OnePlus 8 series is already available in Italy in the two variants 8 GB of RAM plus 128 GB of ROM or 12 + 256 on the OnePlus store. The premium version 8 varies between 719 euros and the 819 EUR. While for the Pro version it goes from 919 euros to 1019 euros . OnePlus 8 in the Interstellar Glow finish will be on sale from May 4, while all the other color variations of the OnePlus 8 series will be available from 18 April. From 18: 00 (CEST) of 14 April, users can also purchase the exclusive pop-up box of the OnePlus Serie 8 , available in limited quantities on the official OnePlus website.