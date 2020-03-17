open-pharmacies-and-coronaviruses:-new-rules-and-useful-services-not-to-leave-the-house

Open pharmacies. Like other essential services (for example, food stores such as supermarkets), pharmacies throughout Italy remain open even after the last Dpcm of the 11 March valid until the next 25 March to regularly guarantee citizens drugs and medical devices. To limit the possibility of contagion, it is also necessary when you go to the pharmacy to follow some basic rules. “If they are observed by everyone, they can make the use of the services rendered more efficient and even safer, from the point of view of reducing the risks of contagion”, says Annarosa Racca , president of Federfarma Lombardia . The first rule to follow is to go to the pharmacy only if it is necessary. Furthermore, it is also important in pharmacies to avoid possible gatherings. Respecting the queues and any contingent entry criteria as well as the safety distance of at least one meter with people, including the pharmacist, is essential. In certain situations, it is also possible to take advantage of new services and measures that have the aim of limiting travel from home and consequently the risk of infection. From the delivery of medicines at home to the dematerialisation of the recipe.

DRUGS AT HOME IN ALL ITALY

Those who cannot go to the pharmacy because they are suffering from disabilities or serious pathologies and have no one who can go to take the drugs have the possibility to request the delivery of the drugs directly to their home. Just call the single national number of Federfarma 800. 189. 521 available to all citizens , from Monday to Friday from 9 am. 00 at 18. For people over 65 years, with symptoms of respiratory infection and fever (over 37, 5 °), not self-sufficient or in quarantine or positive results COVID virus – 19, in possession of a prescription , thanks to a collaboration agreement between Federfarma with the Italian Red Cross it is possible to have the medicines delivered free of charge directly to your home. Just contact the toll-free number of the Red Cross 800. 065. 510, active 24 hours on 24, 7 days a week. Red Cross volunteers, recognizable in uniform, collect the prescription from the doctor's office or acquire the NRE number and the tax code of the recipient of the drug and go to the pharmacy.

TICKET: EXTENSION OF THE SELF-CERTIFICATIONS

To limit the gatherings of people at health care companies in the national territory, the validity of self-certifications for the exemption ticket for income is extended throughout Italy. In some regions such as Lombardy it remains postponed to 30 September 2020. In Tuscany, Campania, Calabria, Sicily and in many other regions where the deadline was set at 31 March, is extended to 30 June 2020.

EXTENSION OF THE RENEWAL OF THE THERAPEUTIC PLANS

To avoid the movement of the elderly and those suffering from chronic diseases and to limit the chances of contagion, the AIFA (Italian Medicines Agency) has extended the expiry date of the therapeutic plans signed by specialist doctors throughout Italy by three months. for drugs subject to web-based or paper-based AIFA monitoring.

PRINT OF THE ELECTRONIC RECIPE IN PHARMACY

For the purchase of drugs in pharmacies in Lombardy, it is sufficient that the citizen has with him the NRE code of the recipe that he can receive electronically or by telephone from the family doctor and his tax code or health card.

Coronavirus, because our isolation is helping to save lives

Coronavirus, how long the incubation lasts (and three signals to keep an eye on)

Fever, cold, cough: flu or coronavirus? Here's how you adjust