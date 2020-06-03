oppo-find-x2-neo:-the-thinnest-5g-smartphone-there-is

Oppo Find X2 Neo is the teenager of the Oppo Find X2 family. Together with him, the top of the range are available from 22 also in Italy Find X2 Pro , Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition and the smallest Find X2 Lite. Obviously all strictly 5G .

Slim design and lots of color

Find X2 Neo recognizes it by its shapes. This smartphone is characterized by only 7.7mm and a weight of 171 g. Numbers that make it the thinnest 5G device in the world. It has one 6.5-inch double-curved, flexible and perforated screen. The arch is 55, 9 degrees while the diameter of the hole is only 3, 92 mm. The screen / body ratio is 92, 1% and the display refresh rate is 90 Hz.

Find X2 Neo integrates the rear camera and the flash in a metal structure in the upper left corner on the back of the phone. This reduces the visual impact that makes the Find X2 Neo body completely empty. So you can enjoy the two possible colors of the houses . Starry Blue which degrades from electric blue to aqua green. Moonlight Black which goes from silver to black, emphasizing the transition from metal to glass. Its dimensions (159 × 72 .4 × 7.7mm) make it easy to handle even for non-basketball player hands.

A complete photographic software

Find X2 Neo has a 32 MP front camera . The photographic block includes a sensor with 48 MP with optical stabilization image. To this is added a wide angle 116 ° anti-distortion 8 MP. Following is a telephoto lens with 13 MP with zoom 5X hybrid optical and one 2MP black and white camera. The latter was designed precisely for portraits. The daytime shooting is always well defined, while it is in the evening that to have images that are not out of focus Find X2 Neo needs a tripod or a very steady hand.

An plus important of the photographic capabilities of Find X2 Neo resides in the software for photo editing . You can easily switch from the automatic improvement function to the beauty filters that whiten, smooth, remove skin defects, refine the face, widen and brighten the eyes up to remove dark circles and whiten teeth. Basically a tool of photographic cosmetic surgery . To these selfie functions, several other filters are added to write on the images, insert elements and cover or hide parts of the photos.

Professional videos within everyone's reach

Find X2 Neo makes it easy to make videos – even of professional quality – which until recently could only be obtained with dedicated cameras. Not to mention the need to know before joining different video editing programs. Find X2 Neo sweeps everything away thanks to the image stabilizer which allows you to make smooth footage in 4K and 60 fps without the tremor of the hand being transmitted to the shot.

In addition, with the proprietary application Soloop –so already installed among the software– it is possible to assemble several turns together with the same ease with which filters were first inserted to images to be published on social networks. Oppo's video editor greatly simplifies editing with a clear menu where you can add music, download new filters, insert subtitles and edit in a matter of minutes.

The entertainment qualities of Find X2 Neo

Given the coming of summer, Find X2 Neo can boast a series of aces up its sleeve. It starts from the extreme peak brightness of the Oled display certified HDR 10 + which can reach i 1100 nit and facilitate viewing even under the sun. To make it a “portable cinema” are the two ultra linear speakers . Also useful for listening in the open air and sharing streaming music services with others without the need for additional speakers. A further feature of the new Oppo device is the sampling rate of 180 Hz . This data certifies the serial gaming player to be satisfied with any need in terms of gaming and video experiences.

Top of the range hardware

Oppo Find X2 Neo is equipped with the Qualcomm SnapdragonTM 765 G mobile platform and waiting for the 5G Standalone network, it also supports the NSA (Non Stand Alone) network, i.e. the intermediate network between 4G and 5G. One of the merits of Find X2 Neo is the design of the surround antenna at 360 degrees . This leads him to have excellent reception even in environments where other devices do not receive. In addition, to keep it performing, it has three multilayer liquid cooling systems , with graphite and copper sheets that dissipate the heat of the processors, the memory chip, the radio frequency and the display.

Arrive quietly at the end of the day

We have not had the opportunity to test Find X2 Neo in 5G where consumption is certainly higher. But the promises of battery life seem truly fulfilled. We used it normally for a day and a half leaving it on all night. Oppo's engineers claim that this is due to the use of different algorithms that control the energy consumption of the different applications. The credit also goes to the large capacity battery 4025 mAh, which supports the 4.0 VOOC flash charge from 30 W.

Prices and availability

Oppo Find X2 Neo with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of ROM is proposed at 699 euro . Those who register on the OppoPromo website and purchase the Oppo Find X2 Neo from 22 May to 30 June can receive a pair of wireless earphones for free Oppo Enco Free and an Oppo Bluetooth Speaker .