ornella-muti,-65-years-of-a-total-icon

First of all it was Francesca , her name at the registry office of Rome , daughter of a Neapolitan journalist and an Estonian sculptor. With an older sister, Claudia, already protagonist of photo novels, who introduced her very young in that world of flashes and objectives. But success has achieved elsewhere, on the big screen, where just 14 enne began with «The most beautiful wife »: the director imposed a stage name with D'Annunzio's reminiscences, Ornella Muti, and today – who turns years of it 65 – if you look back you see of everything.

«In life many have happened to me », He revealed to us in 2017,« but – be careful – these are things that happen to millions of people , I'm not a hero “. Although, with the bright red dress of Princess Aura in « Flash Gordon “, he remembered her a little: magnetic , cat's eyes, in those frames it had already become a worldwide icon , so much so that the screenwriters Netflix have inserted it in “Sex Education” as erotic dream of the main character, Otis, who cannot see the excitement when he sees her at the cinema.

«I have always been considered a sexual symbol and honestly, this has strained me », he told us again. «Being described for years as a sexy bomb has left consequences. Which? It made sex today one of the things that the less I want and the less they belong to me . After all, men never cared about how I wanted to make love, “added Ornella, two marriages behind him and three children. «Because if you are a woman, you have to do something else. The concubine, the psychoanalyst, the mother, the wife, the lover “.

She was also the highest paid Italian actress , just 25 years, thanks to the sbanca-box office comedies alongside Celentano , Nuti and Verdone . But the explosion came first, thanks to an eternal master like Monicelli , who in 1974 he signed her for the role of Vincenzina in “Popular Novel” : “Mario remained in my heart, cynical and hasty , slender in body and dry in word “, he revealed. «Few discussions and clear ideas. If it was yes, it was yes. If it was no, no. They told him he was sick, he threw himself out the window “.

Eclectic, versatile, inscrutable : juggling various genres, he starred in about one hundred films , winning numerous awards. From the Golden Plaque of the David di Donatello to the three Golden Globes, from two Silver Ribbons at the Pasinetti Prize of the Venice Film Festival, until the ring of the American magazine Class that in the 94 elected her Most beautiful woman in the world . “To make cinema I had to be in a certain way,” Ornella told Corriere della Sera . Recovering between the memories those first moments of fear and insecurity .

Because everything that has managed to be resembles a mountain river that flows fast, impetuous, but is also able to suddenly change direction. His strength, perhaps, was precisely knowing how to transform, adapting. And find yourself: to stay, every time, always Ornella Muti.

