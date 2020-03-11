ornella-vanoni:-what-is-there-…

# iosonoMilano, but also Wuhan, Paris, Piacenza, Rome, Madrid, Tehran, Treviso, the whole world. That of this issue of Vanity Fair is a choral appeal to unity, rationality and a sense of duty to face the global challenge to this virus. This article was published in the issue 11 of «Vanity Fair», on newsstands until 24 March.

Being born in 1934: “When I was screaming the storm, I was there. And I was there when the wind whistled and the hissing of bombs was normal.

I was eleven years old and Italy was at war. Just like today ». In facing an enemy without uniforms with the only antibodies of wisdom, Ornella Vanoni chooses to stay in the trenches . Gel, handkerchiefs, mask and disinfectant on the table: «And then sacrifice, responsibility and willingness to give up a conviviality that until yesterday seemed natural to us» .

Sitting in an armchair, in the silence of an afternoon suspended between fear and hope, Ornella measures the distances of the new era with prudence. “ I have not given her hand and I apologize. We must get used to repressing formal education and if it serves – and serves – our desires too. I haven't hugged anyone for days and I don't underestimate the danger. The virus has already mutated three times, we are chasing it and that is already elsewhere. Different. Metamorphic. Elusive. I don't think minimizing will help us overcome the emergency . Because as I told you about this it seems to me that it is. Of an unprecedented emergency “.

Hearing her talk about war a little disturbing. «It is one of those occasions when sensations coincide with reality. But it is also up to us to limit the chances of contagion. The only protection we have is insulation. We have to respect it . For us and for others. Coronavirus can strike us and may not strike us. Just like in '45 when the bombs fell, we fled to the meadows and my father threw himself at me for protect me from splinters “.

What do you remember of the war?

“We slept dressed in shoes. We waited for punishment from heaven and punishment punctually arrived. I still have the first bombing in front of my eyes. The fire, the flames, the people running towards the Central Station. I was small and I still didn't know what fear was, but I saw it. I saw it in the eyes of adults “.

Do you see it today?

«I see Milan deserted. Usually empty cities distress me, but this time less. I'm sorry, however, I know that people are at home for a reason and give up their habits with the aim of returning to filling the squares tomorrow “.

Milan is dynamic, alive, frenetic.

«Certainly Milan does not have the wonderful and always moving sky of New York, but for almost everything else in a few years it has come to compete with such a metropolis. Seeing tourists arrive in the same city that Luciano Bianciardi, in the years 60, described as a gray place and without charm, it left me incredulous. An incredible result and a daydream that has now imposed an abrupt awakening. I understand that it is very difficult to accept. It's almost like going back to the starting point “.

How do you get started?

«Arming with holy patience. A talent that Milan has always had in the past and to which globalization has degraded us. It has overcome the plague, war, terrorism, corruption. He will make it this time too. If post-war Berlin made it, Milan will make it too. “

It will have to rethink, like the whole world.

«He will have to. And it won't be easy. A sort of plague of Egypt has struck the city, a furious enclave that has always made creative and design fury its strength. The plague will ease. But it will take time. On the other hand, it is not that elsewhere things are better. This world is all a pain “.

It is not a consolation.

“Obviously. But look at Syria and not crying is impossible. Look at the efforts of the doctors, our doctors who are no longer sleeping and not being moved is difficult. The era is very dark, there is little light. A flashing light. Like when I was a child and with my parents we used to cross the highway tunnels. I put my hands in front of my eyes and shouted “candle” trying to trace the distance between one light beam and the other in the dark. In these days we find ourselves a bit in the same condition. We grope our way. In search of a light “.

Did you find that in Milan?

«I have been to many places, but then I finally came back to live here. I don't know if it is a place where it is easy to feel nostalgia, but it has a deep magnetism. It is my city. The city that I loved, the one that after the war I found without trees because they had cut them to make wood and heat them, the Bar Basso, the Brera pensions with fortune tellers on the street and the artists in Jamaica, that of horse racing in San Siro to which my mother took me, in which few cars ran and life was a feast, hope, promise of tomorrow. In those streets I gave my first kiss, met Gaber and Jannacci boys, Dario Fo, Strehler, Cochi and Renato. Cultured and intelligent people, but playful “.

Why did you press it?

“Because there are those who enchant when they speak and there are those who are bored. It is not said that all the smart are necessarily painters, my friends also knew how to be superficial. Lightweight. How much we lack lightness. How much I regret it. “

Ornella Vanoni, portrait. Milan, 1965.

Is it complex to find it on days like these?

«We move in the fog. Like in Milan that no longer exists and where once you have passed the one-meter gate – you have no idea how many times it has really happened to me – you don't know – you no longer knew where you were. There was to be afraid “.

How many times have you tried it in your life?

“Countless. It was an almost ancestral fear, a fear I had inherited from my father. He had seen her die overnight. To say the convergence of the ages, of bronchopneumonia. From one day to another”.

Are you afraid today?

«I have fought them all my life, my fears. I came out of it, not without effort. But being afraid of the virus is not wrong. It helps us to be united. Not to be superficial. This is a tangible, true, concrete fear. It is not shyness. It is not the fear of those who have to go on stage and perform. But to overcome both it takes courage “.

Does Milan own it?

«Milan has been standing for two things. For his innate ability to work a kind of genetic makeup of the Milanese. And for courage. A courage free from any rhetoric. It is a cold city. He always had it. He will have it on this occasion too. “

What will you do in this still time?

“Light. I will write. I'll think. Steve Jobs invited us to meditate twice a day. I will follow his advice. “

Will isolation stimulate the imagination?

“Do you know what Arnaldo Pomodoro said to students who contested outside the Triennale?”

Thing?

«But what the fuck do you want? Do you really want fantasy in power? Then know that fantasy does not exist. It's just a dream we should have dreamed of. “

Waiting for miracles?

«I don't believe in miracles. The only miracle in Milan is that of De Sica “.