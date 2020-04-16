our-body-and-what-we-wear-does-not-define-who-we-are:-billie-eilish-says-it-and-we-believe-it-too

Not even a month ago, for the opening of the world tour Where do we go , Billie Eilish had used the first stop in Miami to send a message to his audience: «Why do we judge others based on their bodies? Now enough, that's how I was born ». Undressing her usual oversized clothes, after staying on stage in her bra, she had shown the world a video on self empowerment in which she denounced the haters and body shaming.

this moment will go down in the music's story, BILLIE IS SO ICONIC pic.twitter.com/aaHu0mFtmF – juan (@watchmyxanny) March 10, 2020

The singer is in fact always highly criticized for her style made of very large shirts and wide pants , a look that he adopted precisely to defend himself from the comments on his body as he revealed some time ago in a clip for the #inmycalvin campaign.

But apparently the haters do not miss an opportunity to criticize her whatever her choice of clothing is, as revealed in an interview with the British magazine Dazed, in which she confesses that she gave up: “I can't win. I can't win. ” The bitter consideration of the Californian singer comes after the yet another attack on social media following some photos that portrayed her on vacation in Hawaii, in a bikini , while had fun in the water or on a boat with friends.

«I have seen comments like:“ I don't like it because as soon as she turned 18 she became a whore. How do you think you are not a sexual object if you dress like this? ” Guys, I can't win, I can't. People tell me: “ You have changed. How dare you do what you've always rebelled against? ” But I didn't rebel against anything, really. I dress as I want , if there are days when I feel good with my belly I show it. I should have the right to do it. “

The model was also supported by Billie Eilish Emily Ratajkowski, who took to the pitch with a tweet, contributing to the cover-up on slut-shaming : «This is another example of how women […] will always be criticized for how they dress and how they undress. Until we dismantle the patriarchal structures of society, women will never have power. In the meantime, dress as you wish “.

Another example of how women can’t win. However they present themselves-covered up or sexualized-will always be criticized. Until patriarchal power structures are dismantled women will never be truly empowered. In the meantime DRESS HOWEVER U WANT

https://t.co/Hxbdgqwx5l – Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) April 11, 2020

Unfortunately, however, especially if you are a public figure, it is not easy to give a damn and ignore the criticisms. Being continually criticized for what you wear is absurd: it is not what we wear that defines us. We should be free to put whatever we want, and to express ourselves in any form, even through clothes, without fear of criticism and negative comments.