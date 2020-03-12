“out-loud”:-the-audiobooks-read-by-the-actors-(free-and-streaming)-to-deal-with-the-emergency

In a historical moment that has no equal, with Italy “closed” to contain the infection and the Italians called to stay at home and move only if strictly necessary, finding ways to occupy time becomes an urgency primary, a need linked to the impossibility of going out and the desire to transform a forced isolation into something productive. Space, therefore, to culture, especially when it is as supplied and multifaceted as that offered by Aloud , the historical radio program for reading aloud that is aired from Monday to Friday on Rai Radio 3, within Fahrenheit . On the raiplayradio.it website it is possible, in fact, to find all the novels read aloud by actors, writers and famous faces of the show, a project curated by Fabiana Carobolante, with Lorenzo Pavolini and Chiara Valerio.

# Listen to #AdAltaVoce's #audiobooks, @ Radio3tweet program with some of the most famous #romances of the #world #literature. https://t.co/fm5foWBfOZ pic.twitter.com/EnCNhEUbrF – Rai responsibility (@RespSocialeRai) March 11, 2020

Audio files to download and listen at any time, with the hope of being dragged into worlds far from fear and epic, extraordinary adventures. From Tommaso Ragno who reads Farewell to Arms by Ernest Hemingway to Moni Ovadia who reads The name of the Rose by Umberto Eco; from Alba Rohrwacher who reads The Wizard of Oz by Frank Baum to Pierfrancesco Favino who reads The Fear of Federico De Roberto , you are spoiled for choice. Easy to download and usable in all possible ways – as a background while cooking or with maximum concentration while on the sofa -, the catalog of Ad Alta Voce is enriched with sections dedicated to children, but also content dedicated to theater and the use of Italian works of art and museums.

The initiative is part of a wider project linked to the need to make culture available, to the desire to fight the pandemic with the most powerful weapon we have available: culture Together with Alta Voce , for example, the Cineteca di Milano , which makes its titles available for free on the website, but also to all projects launched by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage such as the virtual visit of museums, such as the Pinacoteca di Brera, and some symbolic squares of our cities such as Piazza Castello in Turin. A way to keep the alert high, but also to take advantage of the time available to enrich us: something that, we hope, continues even with an emergency returned.