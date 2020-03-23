World

OVS: closed shops, but direct line with customers

nj March 23, 2020
ovs:-closed-shops,-but-direct-line-with-customers

Although the shutters of the shops are lowered and peeking through the windows has become almost impossible, the virtual world thinks about making up for the absence of a shopping trip. Thanks to online shopping, in fact, fashion does not stop and indeed does more. It continues to feel its closeness to the public, but with due distance.

Like OVS , who decided to create # OVSdaVOI by establishing a direct line with its customers to guide them in consulting the catalog and online shopping.

As if it were a virtual salesman who helps in choosing the perfect garment. Just call the toll free number 800 06 98 92 to use the service.

But it doesn't end there. The brand has in fact decided to apply a discount of 15% on the entire collection , activating the free delivery together the possibility of paying directly at home. All without additional costs.

nj

