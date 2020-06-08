pakistan,-the-small-zohra-killed-for-freeing-two-budgies

Beaten to death for restoring freedom to a pair of budgies. At eight years old, little Zohra Shah, instead of going to school and playing with her friends, worked as a maid in home of a wealthy couple from Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Husband and wife hired her to take care of the cleaning and look after their one-year-old son, with a promise to pay for their studies. So Zohra left the family and left from her village of Kot Addu in Punjab. At school, however, she never went there and, indeed, it seems that she has been subjected to continuous violence by employers of work.

One day, the two budgies who belonged to the couple ran away from the aviary: Zohra opened the cage, it is not known whether to feed them or to restore the lost freedom to the birds. That moment of carelessness, or that gesture of sensitivity, Zohra paid for it with her life: the couple, in a fury, massacred her with a blow , to then abandon her in the hospital. The doctors desperately tried to save her, but the injuries to the face, hands, under the rib cage and legs that the girl had suffered were too serious to be treated. Zohra didn't make it: died that same day.

The police arrested the couple, who confessed to having tortured the child precisely because she had run away from the two parrots. And, meanwhile, the investigators are carrying out analyzes to clarify whether the small Zohra, as it seems, had also suffered sexual violence.

A ruthless murder, which has sparked outrage across Pakistan. The hashtag # JusticeForZohraShah has spread on Twitter, and human rights activists are asking the government even more urgently stricter laws to punish violence and child slavery.

