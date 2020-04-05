palm-sunday-and-the-symbolism-of-the-easter-days

No procession, no olive trees to take home this year. It is not possible to go to Mass on Palm Sunday as it will not be possible on the day of Easter . There will not be all the demonstrations and celebrations that filled Italy and the world in Holy Week. The Easter rites are without scenography and without audience, even the via Crucis will not be done at the Colosseum .

The most important religious festival on the calendar for Christians is lived in home with sacred and secular live broadcasts, without going out and without making that trip to Easter Monday which is traditional .

PALM SUNDAY

The first to jump is this Sunday, April 5, the Palm Sunday which more correctly is the Sunday of the Lord's Passion. On this day we remember the story of the arrival of Jesus in Jerusalem among the festive crowd: it represents the last moment of joy before the crucifixion.

Tell the Gospel of John. «The following day, the great crowd that had come for the feast, having heard that Jesus was coming to Jerusalem, took branches of palm trees and went out to meet him shouting:” Hosanna ! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord, the king of Israel! “. Jesus, having found a donkey, mounted on it, as it is written: “Do not be afraid, daughter of Zion! Behold, your king is sitting on a donkey foal “”.

The palm is the plant that is renewed every year with a leaf, but also brings a bridge between the mountain and the city to the messianic image of creation. In the West the palm tree has been replaced by the olive tree , a symbol of peace and of Jesus himself. Again to avoid contagion, this year there will not even be the distribution of the blessed olive tree. There are parishes that have invited the children to draw it.

Just like Easter, which precedes a week, the date of Palm Sunday changes every year: for the Gregorian calendar it oscillates between the 22 March and on 25 April. With Palm Sunday, however, Lent does not end, which ends on Holy Thursday, the day on which the celebrations of the Easter Triduo begin. These are the days of Thursday, Friday and Saturday preceding Easter Sunday and which include the rites related to the passion of Christ and which this year will not have faithful in the churches, but only at a distance, including the celebrations in the Vatican

HOLY THURSDAY

Holy Thursday, in 2020 is April 9, is the day on which Jesus' last supper is recalled with the apostles for celebrate Jewish Passover. The table was probably in a semicircle with Christ in the center. The gospels mark Peter, John and Judas Iscariot as the people sitting closest to him. It is at this dinner that Jesus revealed that one of the apostles would betray him and here that he instituted the rite of communion in which the body and blood of Christ are received. In addition to the Last Supper, the institution of the Eucharist and the priesthood are also recalled . During the Mass the symbolic gesture of washing the feet is done, as Christ did with the apostles to give an example of humility .

GOOD FRIDAY

It is the day, Friday 10 April, in which we remember the death on the cross of Jesus on Mount Calvary and traditionally the whole sequence is repeated with the via Crucis, the via della Croce or via dolorosa recalls the path of Christ with the cross towards Golgotha. At three in the afternoon the Passion is celebrated, not a mass, but the Readings, the adoration of the cross and communion. The bells are silent as a sign of mourning on this day. Traditionally the stations of the Via Crucis are 14: from the death sentence of Jesus to the deposition of his body in the sepulcher passing through the three falls, the meeting with Mary and death on the cross. The story follows the Gospel of John and the Pope walks it through the Colosseum.

On this day ecclesiastical fasting is prescribed: a single meal during the day with only another light drink. You can drink water, not eat meat. The obligation ranges from 18 to 60 years.

HOLY SATURDAY

Tradition says that Jesus remains in the Underworld for sun 40 hours between Friday, this Saturday, the 20 April, and Sunday . Communion is not made on this day and in the night there is the Easter vigil that celebrates the Resurrection of Christ.

