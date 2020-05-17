pamela-prati-returns-to-the-mark-caltagirone-case:-«i-was-plagiarized»

The case Mark Caltagirone, a year later . Pamela Prati , guest of «Domenica In» , return to talk about the scandal of which she was – «in spite of herself» – protagonist : months of interviews about the wedding with a mysterious and presumed man children in foster care , then revealed completely false . “I wasn't aware of making fun of you when I told you those things,” says the showgirl apologizing with Mara Venier.

«That was not me, you see that I was completely plagiarized. They made me believe that were so », he adds. In the meantime, the landlady presses her and shows her one series of movies about his old claims: there is talk of the faith which should have witnessed the wedding already taking place, of some cups symbol of a hypothetical family and his desire to living abroad with the better half.

«But is it possible that you have not ever noticed anything? », continues to ask Mara. «No, I was experiencing a period of great fragility and I fell into a death trap , which made me lose that reputation that I had built with so many years of effort . I was a stupid , but I was at the mercy of a cruel system , which has hurt many other women. Many of them do not have the courage to speak out of shame “.

«That's why me and my lawyer Lina Caputo we want to establish an association ». concludes Pamela. That you feel in all respects a victim : «They touched my dreams , i.e. marriage and the children . When in the law firm they showed me who my alleged husband and that actually were child, I died. The thing that hurt me most? The accusation of having invented , while I have been deceived . “

Pamela, presenting her new book , promises to want to put a stone above on this story, forget and leave again, waiting that justice take its course: «A strong woman, who still has room for love within herself. Love for itself “.

