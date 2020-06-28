paola-turci-on-radio-italia-ora:-«when-i-fell-in-love-with-alice»

Paola Turci , guest on the weekend of that immense marathon which is Radio Italia Ora, did not talk about herself, her music, but the love she has in her aroused another voice, that of Alice. “When I was a teenager, I went in search of deep female voices, because I also had this slightly caveman voice,” explained the singer, telling how hard it was to find an artist who didn't have a flute voice. “Nightingale”, she said, before telling how the discovery of a being like her took place in the days of a Sanremo now far away, when Alice “produced by Franco Battiato” sang her For Elisa .

Since that day, Paola Turci has followed what would become a colleague, learning every word of each song by heart, in a passion that time would not have been able to turn off. During Radio Italia Ora , a weekend of extraordinary programming in which the broadcaster asked forty-five big names in music to reinvent themselves as speakers for an hour each, Turci defined your personal playlist . He has compiled a private ranking, of the singer-songwriters with a deep voice who have inspired and influenced his musical production. And, between Giuni Russo and Mia Martini, alongside Carmen Consoli, a special place assigned him to «his» Alice .

