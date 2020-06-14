World

Paolo Bonolis, (almost) sixty years of arriving children and grandchildren

nj June 14, 2020
paolo-bonolis,-(almost)-sixty-years-of-arriving-children-and-grandchildren
Paolo Bonolis, (quasi) sessant'anni tra figli e nipoti in arrivo

The conductor, Sunday 14 June, turns off his prime 59 candles alongside his wife Sonia Bruganelli and a beautiful extended family. And prepares for a new existence, that of a grandfather

Fifty-nine years, off in the awareness of being able hug the best gift soon. Paolo Bonolis, Sunday 14 June, celebrates the last year before the sixties. But, what should have been a border line, squeezed between the second and third (or almost) age, proved to be Mediaset's prelude to an unprecedented existence.

Bonolis, who by his first wife, Diane Zoeller, had the children Martina and Stefano , will become a grandfather in September, crowning a dream he always said he had. “Now, I hope to become a grandfather soon,” he said last year, when his older children got married one after the other. Although the first to get married was Stefano, the first to give him a grandchild will be Martina , whose American life takes place placidly alongside her husband Tito Garza.

The girl, online, has published several photos with a baby bump. And Paolo Bonolis, finally, commented on them. « I am very happy , especially for her», said the conductor, «He should give birth in that of August or September. I think we will have difficulty going to find her. I don't know if this situation will allow us to take planes to the United States. Regardless of whether the planes depart, they may not land. I don't know what will happen. The important thing, however, is that in her and in her husband there is all the happiness that there is also in me », he then concluded, explaining that he was very close to the children of the American psychologist. To testify an affection that the ocean has not been able to erode, it has been over the years Sonia Bruganelli , married in 2002.

The woman, who with Bonolis had the children Davide, Silvia and Adele, told through her social profile the solidity of the bond between the American children and brothers. Between her husband, Martina and Stefano. Between Martina, Stefano and Bruganelli herself who, online, showed that she was able to keep together an extended family , of those in which love does not end in a couple's life.

nj

