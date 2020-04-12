paolo-giordano:-«now-we-need-a-perspective»

Paolo Giordano does not speak much because he cares what he says. I n twelve years has published four novels – The solitude of prime numbers , The body human , Black and silver and the recent Devour the sky -, which means an average gestation of three years, longer than that of an elephant (which stops at 22 months).

He writes for theater and television, but always sparingly . And with parsimony and extreme attention he has published important texts in recent weeks: some articles for the Corriere della Sera and a libello, In contagion (in bookstores and newsstands since 26 March), published by Einaudi in concert with the newspaper.

The first of Corsera's pieces came out on 25 February and was titled Coronavirus, the mathematics of contagion that helps us to reason in in the midst of chaos and he was the first to present R0 to the general public: from that day the value of the “basic reproduction number” would have become familiar to us , until praying every evening that it drops below the fatal value of 1. The last piece was released on April 8, and is titled We will wait for a year as aliens and try to think about the year ahead.

The fact that a novelist is playing such an important role in making information about the disease may be surprising, but not who knows the author: with a degree in Physics, Giordano teaches the Master of Science Communication “Franco Prattico “of the International School of Advanced Studies of Trieste . We reached him by phone at his home in Rome – he moved from Turin a couple of years ago – where he respected the twelve-day lockdown without exception. Inmate, as one of the characters of his latest novel ends, trapped in a glacial cave.

Giordano, in today's article writes “The coming year will be alien. And we will look a bit like aliens too, wearing gloves and safety distance masks »What does it mean to live as an« alien »?

“In some ways we will look like another form of life, won't we? We will live in a different landscape, in different ways. We are already experimenting with it: distances, queues, protections. Many experience this as if it were an interval and then return to normal, instead we have to get used to it: a student who gets in line to enter the classroom, waiting for the supermarket, travel … everything will be logged. Let's look at what's going on in Wuhan: that's our future “.

After September 11 and the attacks that followed in Europe we have already experienced something similar, don't you think? Metal detectors, controls … Then we got used to it.

«One of the great strengths of the human species is knowing how to adapt quickly, everything becomes familiar to us more quickly than we imagine. If two months ago they had told us how we are living today we could not even have imagined it, now we do it without going crazy (for now) “. ​​

Do you believe that the gradualness of the restrictions helped us to accept them?

«We have always been late, both in terms of measures and in communication, but from another point of view we must wait for people to be ready to accept recommendations and information. My own article on the mathematics of contagion would have gone unnoticed if it had been published three days before: instead it had its effectiveness because it was published when a condition of attention and listening was created on those issues “.

Now the data seem to improve, it's sunny outside, spring is calling. It seems increasingly difficult to respect the restrictions

«Now we need a new narrative that can be considered reliable. Of a story that motivates us to continue holding on. Let's pave: if a perspective is not given, if an expectation is not created, it is difficult to keep under control sixty million impatient Italians “.

In her novels there are often boys and she herself has two at home. How are they experiencing the moment?

«I am really sorry for the boys: this subtraction of freedom in the most vital years seems terrible to me. Maturity, the spring of sixteen, seventeen years: they are very important and unrepeatable experiences that they are losing. But I am amazed looking at my boys: I am surprised at the discipline and acceptance with which they are facing the situation. But I can't imagine what effects this privation will have on the years to come, I think of the desire to travel, to openness to the world “.

It is now certain that they will not return to school this year

“I think we could communicate better about school: it was quite clear from the beginning that the boys would not return to class. If more timely decisions had been made, teaching from home could have been better organized. “

You certainly cannot be defined as “presenceist”, but in the information and reflection on the virus you are spending more than ever: in the newspaper, in the international media and also on television (in “Otto e means ”by Lilli Gruber). Why?

“The truth is that I quiver, that pawing: I'm locked in the house and I would like to do something, take action. But what I can do is write. In recent times, intellectuals have often been considered (and are, sometimes) decorative, such as those who give emotional comment. Instead, intellectuals must do the job of thinking, of thinking even for those who cannot do it because they are overburdened by something else, or by necessity. Regarding a pandemic of this type, there are no “experts” because nobody has ever had experience. Immunologists, virologists, data analysts, computer scientists, economists and psychologists each have their own competence; politicians are responsible for listening to them and making decisions; intellectuals, writers have to take all this information and combine it with the strictly human aspect. Of which we try to be “experts” “.

What will you do as soon as we are “free”?

«I will go to eat in a restaurant by the sea».

Photos: Daniel Mordzinski