parco1923,-the-allies-for-hand-care-from-the-oldest-forests

It has always been, but never as in this period hand hygiene has become so priority. Washing them often and well, in fact, is one of the basic and fundamental rules to keep away the possibility of an infection.

A gesture that, repeated very often, in the long run can lead to dealing with dehydrated, dry, pulling skin. Park 1923 , historic beauty company which tells, through its products, the scents of centuries-old trees and unique plants that have their roots in the Abruzzo, Lazio and Molise National Park, has created an essential kit.

This is a set consisting of Exfoliating Cleanser and the Nourishing Cream . The first, perfect for deep cleansing of the hands with each wash, and the second, ideal for intensely nourishing the skin.

Inspired by a purifying ablution in a mountain spring, the Exfoliating Cleanser gently purifies and regenerates the skin thanks to the micro-granules of Gentile Stone , for a deep cleansing and velvety and perfumed hands. The Iris and Musk tree extract perform an astringent action, for a longer purified skin. Angelica and Honeysuckle, known for their calming actions, help to soothe irritated skin. The Hand Cream, on the other hand, nourishes the skin in depth thanks to the Rosehip extract rich in vitamin C, a powerful natural antioxidant ideal for combating skin aging. Linden extract, rich in polysaccharides with film-forming power, helps reduce skin dryness. While the extracts of Hawthorn, Hypericum and Angelica with calming properties, help to reduce redness and irritation.