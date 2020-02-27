paris-fashion-shows:-the-most-beautiful-bags

For the designers of New York and Milan, the It-bags of the next season will be of medium size. London, on the other hand, focuses on fun forms. Now it's the turn of Paris , the tail light of all the Fashion Weeks, in calendar until March 3.

We cannot yet make predictions on what, according to French designers, will be the cult bags of the Autumn / winter 2020 – 21 . Although premature, some trends can still be identified.

The bag, for the French, is carried strictly by hand , with some exceptions for the shoulder strap option. Black goes crazy on the catwalk. Teal and burgundy are excellent alternatives for those who do not like total black.

Yes to the top boxes. For Maison Margiela are in wicker, for Lanvin in the shape of a doggy-bag, for Dries Van Noten embellished with beads or python print.

Dior sings outside the choir instead and does parading its classic models, from Saddle to Book Tote. Underground instead the bags of Marine Serre , in a bright fuchsia, and of Coperni , with futuristic shapes. Romantic for Chloé , «incotted» instead of those of Ottolinger , and in pvc with sculptural inlays for Mame Kurogouchi .

There are still many surprises awaiting us on the catwalks of the Ville Lumiére. Follow them with us, in the gallery , day after day, brand after brand.