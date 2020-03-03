paris-fashion-shows:-the-most-beautiful-beauty-looks,-such-as-chanel's-tribute-to-«little-women»-and-kate-middleton

The Paris Fashion Week , on the calendar until March 3, the long marathon of the fashion weeks in which the designers presented the collections Autumn / winter officially closes – 21 . The Ville Lumière is always the most dreamy of all, not only for its clothes fairytale and its accessories that women, with a passion for fashion, would show off instantly.

Paris is also an excellent teacher in made of beauty look. Because the French have a diktat: to be beautiful, with an effortless allure, you need to look like make-up removers, or with artfully matted hair, even if it is not.

In fact, behind a French look lies dedication and perfection. The complexions on the catwalk demonstrate this, all with a fresh effect but with flashes of light and flaps of blush spread flawlessly. For example Chanel has united two great heroines of today: Kate Middleton and Jo March of Little Women , and had a naturally choppy half-collection on the catwalk, with tufts left free, and a genuine complexion, thanks to slightly pink cheeks and eyes delicately edged in black.

Among the great make-up trends, for the next season, there will be bold lips and eyes in the foreground . The colors on which the lips will have to point? Orange, as he proposed them Hermès , scarlet in the Saint Laurent , brown like those of Mugler or fuchsia in the Marine Serre and Lanvin . Yes also to visibly edged eyes . Andreas Kronthaler x Vivienne Westwood proposed a very sexy midnight blue, Dries Van Noten amazed with a yellow mimosa, Redemption chose black with a smudged effect, while Andrew Gn has focused on metallic smokey eyes. To copy the vinyl eyeliner of Maison Margiela , Dior and Stella McCartney . For those who want to dare, yes with crystals that border the eyes and flower clips in their hair, such as the signed look Giambattista Valli .

On the hair side, French stylists have said yes to two trends. The side line stars on the catwalks of Balmain , Hermès , Dries Van Noten and Marine Serre . The very delicate wet hair gave sprints to the looks of Mugler , Balenciaga and Yohji Yamamoto . Two other “French Passions” are hair with retro waves , like those of Lanvin and Dior , and the «day after» effect , typically French, at Celine , Isabel Marant and Off-White .

In the gallery, these and other best looks spotted at Paris Fashion Week.

