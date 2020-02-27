paris-fashion-shows:-the-most-beautiful-shoes

After New York, London and Milan, it is the turn of Paris, scheduled until March 3, which will close the long Fashion Week marathon. It is still too early to say what, according to French designers, will be fashionable for the Autumn / winter 2020 – 21 . What we can start to say, observing the first Parisian fashion shows, is that the brands have (almost all) a common denominator: punt shoes (issim) a , in pure nineties style. But there are also others two future big trends to keep an eye on.

READ ALSO

See also the most beautiful bags from the Paris fashion shows

To triumph are boots , in models just below the knee. Dries Van Noten offers them suede and reptile print, Dior makes them street thanks to fur details. Vinyl for Lanvin , bicolor for Mugler and embellished with chains for Victoria / Thomas .

Another “French passion” of the next season will be the décolleté with the ankle strap . Koché , for example, has them paraded with metallic details, Marine Serre chooses them in pop colors, Saint Laurent enchants with maxi bows. Rochas instead sings outside the choir: amphibians and sandals with a dizzying plateau, in enriched velvet of sequins.

But still many big names will parade on the Parisian catwalks in the next few days. Follow with us and browse in the gallery , day by day, brand after brand.

READ ALSO

Paris parades: the vip looks in front row