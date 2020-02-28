paris,-three-women-running-to-become-mayor

Paris is female. No, not for fashion. Or at least not just for that. It is also for politics. Already in 2014 the challenge for the chair of mayor of the French capital had been all female. Now it is again and three. The outgoing mayor Anne Hidalgo is up against Rachida Dati , former minister with Sarkozy, and Agnès Buzyn , Minister of Health , sent by Macron to take the place of Benjamin Griveaux.

Just the sexy scandal that involved the candidate of En Marche reopened the game and declined it entirely for women.

The French president did not choose another candidate just to replace the first one who fell out of favor, he deployed a strong piece of the government for the vote in mid-March.

Agnès Buzyn, Minister of Health , 57 years, she is a hematologist, specialist in the treatment of leukemias and marrow transplantation, former director of the National Cancer Institute. Its role is to act as an uncomfortable third in the looming left-right duel. On one side there is Anne Hidalgo, the current socialist mayor , on the other Rachida Dati, who has been leading for years , from the right, the seventh arrondissement. Before the scandal Griveaux was third in the polls with the 16% against the numbers beyond the 20% of the other two candidates with the Hidalgo in front.

“I face this election with my heart, with commitment, with seriousness, with determination,” said Agnès Buzyn, who has left his post in the ministry to guide his city. «I have always lived in Paris, I was born there, I raised my children there. I know it, I also know its problems well, we have to face them calmly and with determination “.

Bring, like the other two candidates, a story. Jewish, father who survived Auschwitz , Buzyn married Pierre-François, son of Simone Veil, first president of the European Parliament. Anne Hidalgo is the daughter of Spanish immigrants , who have fled Francoism, has always been in politics on the left. Rachida Dati has Moroccan father and Algerian mother , 11 between brothers and sisters. She was minister of justice and returned to work a few days after giving birth. Three different routes, but, says Le Monde, a “single triumph of the republic” that offers everyone a chance.

READ ALSO

Who is Anne Hidalgo, the new female mayor of Paris

READ ALSO

Two mayors compared

READ ALSO

Iowa, Buttigieg wins: is America ready for a gay candidate?

READ ALSO

US Presidential, does physical appearance matter in politics? The candidates speak