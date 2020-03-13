parks-closed-in-milan-and-other-cities,-can-you-walk-and-play-sports?

There is no explicit indication in the government decree on the closure of the parks , but for some days the mayors have decided autonomously to block them . From Saturday, always among the measures to contain the contagion from coronavirus, Milanese parks and gardens are also closed, starting from the park Sempione . All fenced parks are closed.

It is the answer of the mayor of Milan Beppe Sala in front of the turnout of citizens that continues in Sempione park and other green spaces. Despite the invitation to everyone to stay at home, the parks and gardens, not only of the Lombard capital, have been crowded in recent days, so much so that in some cases it was not possible to maintain the distance of one meter between people.

The president of Lombardy, Fontana, said he was ready to close the parks in the entire region, as well as the open-air markets.

The parks have closed Bologna and Turin . Too many people did not respect the bans. In Florence, the first citizen Dario Nardella ordered the stop to group walks always because of too many gatherings. In Ravenna, the mayor has prohibited entry into the pine forest and there are checks on the beach on the entire Romagna Riviera. There is currently no similar order in Rome, despite the fact that the parks are full.

Closing parks is intended to be a disincentive to leaving home. However, it is not a ban on walking or playing outdoor sports . This is not prohibited by decree and ordinances, but it is possible to do it only without creating assemblies. Going out alone to run is not forbidden, as it is not forbidden to take the dog out and take a short walk. No prohibition, but a clear invitation: to stay as little as possible outside the home, if it is not necessary for shopping or for health reasons.

Walks «are allowed as long as they are limited to your area and in any case for a limited time . ” If you are two, keep a distance of at least one meter. Even those who go on foot must bring the self-certification form with them and justify their movement in the event of a law enforcement check.

