passion-takes-time

This article was published in the issue 24 / 25 of Vanity Fair on newsstands from 17 June

Venice also for us, who come from the countryside, with the sun in the square rare times, and the rest is rain that bathes us (I hope that Paolo Conte doesn't want to, if I use it in a unfaithful one of his beautiful verses), Venice, I said, is not an idea like any other, unlike Genoa. If only because it is unique and unrepeatable, despite numerous attempts at imitation or replication.

If it seems impossible to escape the Stendhal syndrome that catches the visitor at the sight of its incomparable beauty, it is true that the excess of so cruel splendor can generate in some the opposite effect: a motion of unwitting refusal, a temporary induced blindness, so to speak, an extreme gesture of self-defense so as not to be overwhelmed and remain petrified. The risk exists. Aversion instead of love, disinterest in place of attraction.

I was thirty the first time I set foot there, as an unprepared tourist. Amazement, and a lot of reticence to be completely conquered, also due to the appearance of a theme park (growing, with the exponential increase in mass tourism). Game suspended, postponed until a later date. I returned there eighteen years later, as Director of the Film Festival . Having come to stay there, my residence permit expired after only three years, without having meanwhile ever managed to even scratch the impenetrable blanket of water, light and marble that have always protected its immense and mysterious charm. As a rejected lover, I had kept a memory imbued with bitterness and a spirit of revenge. A new delay, apparently sine die. And instead, thirteen years later, the love at first sight: authentic, fatal and definitive. To dispel the curse, the casual conjunction of three elements was needed: the heat of a summer night, the full moon over the deserted city in the anti-Lucanian hour, and the loving ecstasy of a sentimental bond with the starting blocks. The magic was done, the charm rooted forever.

Since then, the end of doubts. No city in the world (I have visited and loved many) has engraved in me an impression as profound as that experienced at that time. Venice is unique in its unparalleled magic. Venice is also the confirmation that all the common places that hover over her have a background of truth: the city of lovers, populated by ghosts rather than by human beings, wrapped in a singular light that does not exist anywhere else.

If you have never seen a sunset in Venice – preferably from the shore of the Lido that runs along the lagoon, a privileged observation point to observe the city skyline with its slightly crooked bell towers in the background on fire in the sky – you can't understand what I mean. The psychics claim (but I suspect that some quantum physicist is willing to endorse the theory) that after the death of a living being, or the conclusion of a great historical event, an inexhaustible form of energy remains in the place frequented by it, which it is perceived even after some time. Try to get lost in the calli little frequented by tourists – there is a Venice that no Chinese or Japanese has ever seen in the 24 hours spent in the lagoon – and then tell me if you have not felt transported back a few centuries, when Venice was the dominant of the eastern Mediterranean. Or if, getting on a motorboat that crosses the Grand Canal, you do not feel the presence of the multitude of stars who preceded you, fueling the unattainable glamor of the Venice Film Festival for decades. The time machine is not the invention of a late nineteenth century writer. It has always existed. It's called Venice.

