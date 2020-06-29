pasta-barilla:-the-author-spots-by-sergio-rubini,-daniele-lucchetti-and-alessandro-genovesi

We stayed at home for a long time, and now that we can see who we love the most classic of pretexts remains the most desired to meet: get together all around the table and tell each other eating good and simple things like a pasta dish . Barilla tells it with three new commercials dedicated to his new Pasta 100% Italian Wheat , even tastier and more full-bodied: broadcast until September, they were created for the campaign “Born under the Italian sky” by Sergio Rubini, Daniele Lucchetti and Alessandro Genovesi.

The three directors opened their homes, shared their stories of friendship and affection, telling the importance of being together and giving value to the little things of every day. They are universal stories, which concern each of us, and deeply Italian since they revolve around the symbol of our conviviality: the table. In the spots they are accompanied by the song Azzurro , in a new piano version developed by Vittorio Cosma.

THE SPOTS

The first to air is the spot of Sergio Rubini who, with his wife Carla, opens the doors of the house again after the lockdown to the friends of a life, and welcomes them with a plate of Spaghetti n.5 with squid, cherry tomatoes and parsley to eat on the terrace. «This adventure with Barilla will have something unforgettable. After the lockdown I went back to shooting and, if it was surprising to do it at my house, the fact that I involved my wife as well as my real friends – both the “actors” that I staged and the collaborators who supported me in the realization of the spot – it gave a unique and genuine flavor to the whole experience ». The story of Daniele Lucchetti , filmed in a country house with his wife Elena and daughters Sofia and Vittoria, is also exciting, joined by a plate of pasta with mozzarella , tomatoes and basil, but of a different size, like their bold characters: fusilli for one and penne for the other. Small differences that are part of every family's daily life. “It is nice that Barilla asked us to add this new photo to the family album, because it is a brand that is part of our emotional history,” said the director. Romantic the story of Alessandro Genovesi who in the spot tells of a love born for a plate of spaghetti with tomato sauce. “I tried to tell how one of the most important love stories of my life was born a few years ago. I did it with another me and another you and the radio did not play Azzurro, but it went exactly like this “.

COUNTRYSIDE

Elena Tabellini, VP of Marketing Italy Barilla and Voiello , commented: «After the lockdown experience, in a company that feels deeply changed and is working to return to normal, it was not easy to produce a spot that could represent this moment: the desire to return to live the small daily joys together with the people we love. We have chosen the path of authenticity and asked three great directors to represent with sincerity how everyday life and relationships live today. The maximum expression of this concept is it was also manifested in the direction and in the choice of locations: the houses of the directors and the use of family and friends in the commercials. Each of them has given a personal interpretation of the Nuova Barilla by associating pasta with meanings in which in reality each of us can recognize each other by evoking that feeling of closeness and empathy that the campaign 'Born under the Italian sky' wants to convey “.

