pasta:-how-to-recognize-the-good-one

Simple, good, healthy and versatile: pasta is the symbol of Italian gastronomy. We are the first world producer with over three million tons per year and also the first consumers with 26 kilos per head (data AIDEPI). During the lockdown, we consumed 7% more, when the shelves remained empty (except for smooth pens). Each of us has its own preferred format, its own conviction on cooking al dente and the perfect sauce, but the truth is that pasta has its rules , and that not all pastas they are equal.

To find out more, we asked Francesco Barba , Global Center of Expertise and Development Pasta Core Director of Barilla , who has just launched a pasta with grains 100% Italian, selected in 13 regions and produced in a sustainable way with methods that have improved the quality of the final product. «A choice that stems from Barilla's desire to produce pasta as close as possible to those who cultivate , a result achieved in thirty years of work during which we have been alongside the operators of the supply chain to increase the production of Italian durum wheat and to increase its quality level “, says Barba. But here are his tips.

WHAT DOES THE APPEARANCE OF THE PASTA TELL US

A good pasta can be recognized even before eating it, from raw : «Just look at the surface: if it is uniform, of a bright yellow color, it is a good pasta. On the contrary, dark dots can be indicators of impurities or grain defects, and whitish microstriations that indicate incorrect drying, “says Barba. The appearance of cooked pasta also says a lot: « A good enough cooked is slightly lighter than a raw pasta, but it must not be of a faded color , another indication of incorrect drying or of a low quality of the wheat with which it is produced. Furthermore, it must not have patina or be sticky, or release too much starch: if it happens, it is because it does not have a good glutinic mesh. It must also maintain its shape, that is, it must not become bigger or break. Finally it must have a good aroma with notes of wheat ». For long pasta the litmus test (as an expert) is the “liveliness” , to be tested with a small experiment: «With one hand – explains Barba – take a certain amount of spaghetti and drop them on a plate: if they flatten it means that they have no structure, on the contrary if they maintain their elasticity they are said to be “alive” “.

THE TRUTH ABOUT COOKING

A minute more or two less: the schools of thought on how much pasta must cook to be perfect are basically two – “softeners” and “raw foodists” – but the solution is much simpler since only by doing cooking the pasta for the time indicated on the package shows if it keeps cooking well and therefore, if it is a quality pasta. «If it cooks for the indicated minutes but it is too al dente or sticky, it is not a good quality pasta. It must have a perfect consistency, tone and color even if subjected to additional stress to that of the pot, such as cooking in the oven or in a pan ». To see if it is cooked well, the classic cut test is always done: «You have to cut the pasta: if inside there is a dot (in the case of long pasta) or a very thin and white thread (for the short one) it wants say that cooking is perfect “.

BRONZE DRAWING: WHAT IT REALLY WANTS TO SAY

Is a bronze-drawn pasta always better? “Wire drawing – explains Barba – is one of the many phases of the pasta production process, the one in which the dough is pushed by the” die “. The last material with which the dough is extruded determines certain characteristics of the dough: the greater the resistance, the more the surface is rough. The lower the resistance, the more the surface of the paste is smooth. Bronze is a metal that gives resistance making the paste more porous, Teflon (the material used most frequently, ed) offers instead less resistance and therefore makes it smoother. However this difference does not depend on the absolute quality of the pasta , which instead derives from the entire production process, and therefore also from the raw materials with which it is produced “.

HOW TO CHOOSE THE FORMAT AND THE SAUCE

One point agrees everyone: each pasta has its own sauce . «There is even a branch of physics that deals with combinations, which has proven that each format has its ideal sauce based on the surface-volume ratio . Let's take an example: let's take the same amount of noodles and noodles. The first courses, smaller, at the same weight are more voluminous than the second ones, and this means that more noodles can be tied to the noodles: in fact they are perfect with more liquid sauces such as fish or vegetables, while the noodles marry with consistencies denser. ” Another aspect to evaluate for the choice of the perfect sauce is “entrapment” : «Some pasta shapes – says Barba – have folds that lend themselves to welcome pieces of sauce: that's why a striped pen is excellent with meat sauce . But there are also smooth pasta, with the right porosity that is maintained during cooking, which can be used with denser sauces ». The format in which you are never wrong? “Spaghetti: the only ones that lose their rigidity when cooked, between one and the other – by wrapping them – you can trap a lot of sauce”. So even if they are not striped, they are the most versatile.

HOW A FORMAT IS BORN

One format is not the other, because not all of them guarantee a good final result. The final choice of a producer, before introducing a new format, comes after a long process of trial and error. “The incipit – says Barba – can be a market requirement or even just an idea from the designer. Once the project has been approved, it is tested in a pilot plant of the company: drawings are prepared for drawing, drying, extrusion and then the most important is the cooking which serves to understand if the format cooks homogeneously , if it lends itself to a good chew, but also if it binds well with the sauces ». A job that must be done even if you want to modify an existing format : «In the case of the new Barilla pasta, for example, we have changed the geometries, that is the thicknesses and the relationships between some parts of the format of the main ten formats, to make it more consistent, more full-bodied, more resistant to chewing and therefore tastier. In this way the pasta becomes central in the dish and gives perfect results with the accompaniments of simpler sauces “.

