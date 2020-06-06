patreon,-what-it-is-and-how-it-works

There is everything, on Patreon . Podcasters, video creators, musicians, artists, communities, photographers, cartoonists. But also journalists and writers, authors and programmers of video games, non-profit organizations, local businesses. And again influencer , cosplayers, characters more or less known on social networks. Maximum freedom in what is proposed and in establishing what is received – by leaving, of course, a percentage to the platform. But also an effective way of emancipating yourself and gaining autonomy from other platforms, putting to good use popularity and retinue gained elsewhere.

Or simply looking for a source of income which you revolve around your passions.

Some define it as a crowdfunding service , and technically it certainly is. But it is also something very different from traditional crowdfunding, the Kickstarter and Indiegogo style to understand each other, given that it works in a more organized, immediate and direct way . And much freer.

To put it simply, the categories mentioned above can bind fans – in this case baptized « patron», that is patrons – with monthly passes against which they undertake to provide original content . Or ask them occasional payments , specific for a certain proposal. From a set of exclusive photos to a product, from a story written ad hoc to accessing a game in development, from an autographed work to a series of clips never seen. The list of “ perks “, that is, the advantages for those who pay often limited amounts , from 3 dollars upwards , is potentially exterminated. The important thing is that it is precisely exclusive material, perceived by those who will receive it as unpublished and precisely reserved for subscribers and supporters.

It is up to the creator to package his offer in the most attractive way. That is, by establishing one or more subscription “packages” , filling them with activities – for example , an exclusive session of questions and answers in videochat or mentions during the live – and setting a price which will be collected at the beginning of each month at the various patreons. The platform was launched in 2013 by Jack Conte, a musician of the Pomplamoose duo and youtuber who was looking for new sources of monetization of his videos on YouTube, with the help of Sam Yam. And of course, during the lockdown phase, it witnessed further growth, although competing sites that were once reserved for specific areas (such as eroticism in the case of OnlyFans) are appearing but which today welcome creators of all kinds.

Obviously, percentage excluded ( 5, 8 or 12% based on the success of their content plus transaction fees), for creators l use of the platform is free. And the site provides detailed tips on how to set up a real profitable business . Or that at least makes sense. The subscribers, at the end of last year, were over three million . But there is to bet that the numbers have gone up, and not a little, during the closings for the coronavirus.

There are creators who, supported by 20 or 30 thousand people per month, earn thousands of dollars – just consult the rankings of the Graphtreon website – but obviously those figures are not for everyone . According to The Outline, 2% of those who have an account – and the creators are over 100 thousand, within the year they should cashing a billion dollars – develops a turnover greater than 1. 100 dollars. Not a little, if we consider the growth margins of the mechanism.

