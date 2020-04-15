patrick-dempsey-and-alessandro-borghi:-«we-will-tell-you-who-the-real-devils-are»

For Oliver Stone they were “sharks”. For Martin Scorsese of the “wolves”. For Guido Maria Brera, however, high finance brokers are outside the animal world: for him they are “warrior monks”, people so devoted to the god of profit that they fight with their nails and their teeth so that the securities do not go down for ensure dizzying revenue. Diavoli , his novel published by Rizzoli and published in 2014, talks about this: a world in which the gleaming glass of the City and high-powered Ferraris are just smoke in the eyes, a transparent patina that hides a soul divided in half, split by what is good and what is bad, from the Apollonian and the Dionysian, from the angelic and the demonic.

Devils, the new Sky Original series which debuts on Friday 17 April at 21. 15 on Sky Atlantic and Now Tv, is the faithful representation of that microcosm so cold and so ruthless, dominated by a court of devils who undertakes to govern chaos by following incorrect, ignoble, selfish laws. The series, produced by Sky Studios together with Lux Vide and exported to 166 countries, including Russia and Denmark, sees Alessandro Borghi and Patrick Dempsey as the two protagonists: Massimo Ruggero , the Head of Trading of the New York-London Investment Bank that aspires instead of Deputy CEO of the company, and Dominic Morgan, his mentor, the one who first believed in him by investing in his talent.

In virtual connection from their homes, armed with bluetooth headphones and short-sleeved t-shirts, Borghi and Dempsey answer the questions of the journalists with grace and ease, careful not to go too long to allow as many interventions as possible . “I discovered that the devils are not what I thought they were before this trip. There was a commonplace about finance men and, turning this series, I realized that it is not true” specifies Borghi adding that it is not right to make a bundle of all grass: in high finance there are those who put ethics first and those who do not even consider it. “In all the characters, after all, there is an extreme dualism that leads them to have a very bad part and a very good part. I myself do not know until the end if Massimo Ruggero is on the right side: he is only concerned with following his instincts and choosing his path ». In the Borghi series, which in his career has plucked the strings of all possible and imaginable dialects, from Roman to Neapolitan to even archaic Latin, he recites for the first time in English : a further challenge for an actor who has never pulled back but who, on the contrary, thinks that every opportunity is good to go beyond and do more: «At the beginning I was afraid to act in a new language that had to be applied to finance, but my luck was the people who embarked on this adventure with me: from Guido, who became like a brother, to Patrick, who was a wonderful encounter in my career “.

Dempsey, who is presented with a pair of black-rimmed glasses on video, is also particularly satisfied with the result: «I immediately took the opportunity to learn and, of course, to work in Europe. I am also very proud of the timing, given that the series comes out at this very particular moment that we are experiencing “. According to Patrick, the fact that people are at home forces them to pay more attention to the catalogs and the quality of the offer: “It will be interesting to understand what will come out of it. Nothing is permanent, there is always something that keeps changing and evolving “. Diavoli , which is set at the time of the economic crisis in Greece, unwittingly sinks its roots also in a more pressing current problem: how will they Italy and, more generally, Europe to emerge financially free from the coronavirus emergency? For Dempsey, the most important thing to remember is that the state of affairs must lead to a deeper reflection on what has been in the past: «We will no longer look at the world in the same way. We are on the verge of chaos and maintaining a sustainable standard of living seems like the real challenge. ” To agree with him is also Kasia Smutniak , who in Diavoli plays the role of Nina, the beautiful wife Dominic who, little curiosity, in the novel by Brera is called Derek just like the character of Grey's Anatomy who gave him the success.

“I have a lot of hope towards the generation of our children, much more aware of ours on the exploitation of the planet and on the impact it has : I really hope that what we are experiencing can serve something” tells Kasia in connection from her home, with a veil of make-up and a black sweater with a V-neck. «Finance divides people's soul. The thing I liked most about the series is this double-sided, the opportunity to tell and explain some aspects that are very important, but also difficult to understand. And that's why I recommend Devils to all those who are passionate about finance, but also to those who, like me, do not understand anything when talking on the phone with the accountant ». Between Good and Evil, between light and darkness, all the characters move in an underlying ambiguity that reveals, from episode to episode, increasingly clear contours : on one side there is Massimo Ruggero who seems to initially refuse his Italian origins, finding himself then to face them with an open face; on the other there is Dominic Morgan who holds back the pain and tension only to pay dearly for his choices, and on the other there is Nina, the moving pawn of a chessboard where everything seems to bend to a superior good, to what Guido Maria Brera defines « a power that affects the screen» . If before the representation of high finance stopped at beautiful women, machines and drugs, in Diavoli we go even further, trying by all means to find out what is hidden behind the ambition and apparent ruthlessness of those who “ shorta” – a verb that we will often meet in the series and that Brera insisted on leaving – to grow profit .

«Finance is a secular world that moves for money, but then also takes on political power. Often, however, the spotlight does not even want them and I hope that in the end people will understand the perspective that we wanted to convey with this story »insists Brera who, as announced by Nils Hartmann, Director of Original Productions of Sky Italia, is already working on the second season of the series. Setting up a second part without having first understood how the first was received can be considered a gamble, but also a confident push to the solidity of the product and its way of telling a story which, after all, is everyone's: “We are writing it together with Guido, the writing team and Lux ​​Vide – Hartmann tells by telephone -. The series you will see, while speaking of the crisis in Greece, will be terribly current. In the first scene we see the 2 protagonists who meet in a place in a deserted Milan in the time of the coronavirus, after which we will go back to the year of Brexit. We can't tell the news because we don't know how it will end, but it seemed right to us not to pretend nothing. ” The wise direction of Nick Hurran and Jan Maria Michelini , after all, has focused above all on that: on the distortions that are hidden behind the sparkle, on the illusion of a life perfect but which, in reality, is able to destroy and pulverize assets in the time interval that a broker takes to click on the mouse. Because, after all, the devils are nothing more than creatures who struggle to survive and, whether they redeem themselves or not, does not seem to count much.

