patrick-dempsey-remembers-wearing-the-mask:-«it-is-a-beautiful-day-to-save-lives»

Wait a minute, and Patrick Dempsey has returned to being Dr. Shepherd. «It's a beautiful day to save lives», the actor wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of himself with his face covered by a mask and an archnote quote, which he brought below nostalgia.

Because “It's a beautiful day to save lives” is not just the phrase with which Dempsey tried to raise awareness of the use of the mask in the Covid era – 19. “ It's a beautiful day to save lives” is the phrase with which Derek Shepherd, Dr. Strangelove of Grey's Anatomy , has faced all his surgery. In reading it, on an Instagram that has always been bare of references to the TV series, it meant finding the atmospheres that were, the beauty of a love that Shonda Rhimes wanted to break .

The screenwriter, at some point, predicted that Patrick Dempsey would leave the scene. And now in America, where the authorities have not encouraged citizens to use the mask, it was (also) Patrick Dempsey who made himself through a scientific message. «Put on your mask» , he wrote in the space reserved for hashtags, «Your actions can save lives», and help to contain the rapid spread of Coronavirus . Word of Dr. Shepherd.

