paul-walker,-daughter-meadow-remembers-him-with-a-moving-(and-unedited)-video

Paul Walker is always in the thoughts of his daughter Meadow . Especially in these times of crisis. The star of Fast and Furious is dead on 30 November 2013, in a car accident, at 40 years . At the time his only daughter, born from the relationship with his ex-girlfriend Rebecca Soteros, had 15. And today, at 21 years, Meadow wanted to remember his dad by posting on Instagram a moving and unedited video in which, as a teenager, he surprises him with a “ Happy Birthday ” shouted while suddenly opens the door to his room . Walker, frightened but radiant, throws himself on the bed with his hands on his chest: “You made me take a shot!”, He confesses, clutching his daughter in a tender embrace .

Meadow, who is a model in New York today, would have “never imagined” to publish that video on social networks . But now “it seemed right,” he explained. “You look fine. I love you. Stay safe, “he added, alluding to the ongoing coronavirus emergency. The young woman, drawing inspiration from her father who has always worked “to help others, to save animals, to protect the environment”, in 2015 established a foundation in his memory , the Paul Walker Foundation. Through which, during the current health emergency, it is supporting food aid from the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank .

It is not the first time that Meadow has shared memories of his father since the beginning of the epidemic. Three weeks ago, for example, he published a black and white photo in which, as a child, he received a kiss from a very young Paul Walker : «The best companion of apocalypse “, he commented. Her dad, in an interview with EW just before he died, had called her “the best companion I have ever had” .

READ ALSO

Ricky Martin shows his fourth child for the first time: «The greatest joy»

READ ALSO

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria, fifth child on arrival (after two miscarriages)

READ ALSO

Alice Campello and Alvaro Morata waiting for the third child: «It will be another boy»