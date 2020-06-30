paul-walker's-daughter-and-the-selfie-with-vin-diesel's-children:-“family-forever”

Paul Walker and Vin Diesel were inseparable. They met by chance on the set of the first The Fast and The Furious , and they had recognized each other immediately. Reluctant, motor enthusiasts, linked to the Hollywood of yesteryear, to become friends for the skin. So much so that since Walker left us, in November 2013, in a car accident, at 40 years , the colleague has always remained close to his daughter Meadow , of which he is also godfather.



And today the 21 year old, born from the relationship with Rebecca Soteros, shares a nice selfie in the company of all Diesel's children : Pauline , 5 years old, who is so named in honor of Paul Walker, Similce , 12, and Vincent , 10: «Family forever», writes the girl who has the same deep eyes of the father.

Meadow, who is modeling in New York today, in 2015 established a foundation in memory of his father , the Paul Walker Foundation, through which , during the current health emergency, is supporting food aid from the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

And Diesel, for the girl's birthday, had sent her the most beautiful dedication on the Net: «I could say that I am proud of the person you are becoming … but the truth is that I have always been proud of you ». Her reply: “Thank you, Uncle Vin.” Family for ever.

