pauline-ducruet,-fashion-is-a-family-affair

Telephone flattened in the front row and a careful look not to miss a step of the models on the catwalk. And up to here, nothing strange if it were not for that sonorous clapping and that emotion betrayed by the expression of the face, were really the result of a sincere emotion. I am really a close-knit team Stéphanie from Monaco and her daughter Pauline Ducruet , the latter grappling with his his second experience at Paris Fashion Week as a designer .

A very excited Stéphanie from Monaco at the fashion show of her daughter Pauline Ducruet's brand. IPA photo.

The twenty five year old founded in 2018 the unisex brand, Alter , realizing the dream cultivated since childhood and forged from years of study at the Marangoni Institute in Paris first and then at the Parsons School in New York.

Classic and modern coexist in the clothes designed by the young Ducruet as can also be seen from the collection presented at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris : what makes everyone truly contemporary is the proposal of a wardrobe aimed, as we read on the site, «to anyone who believes that everyone should be free to wear what they want regardless of social habits and specific gender norms “.

Pauline Ducruet at the fashion show of her brand Alter. IPA photo.

If there is someone in the family who has broken conventions for several decades, it is safe mom Stéphanie , a it-girl ante litteram which has disheveled more than one habit, not only social, but also real. Former singer (who forgets his Ouragan ) and creative in turn, the third-born daughter of Grace Kelly and Ranieri of Monaco had launched in the second half of the years 80 a highly popular swimwear line called Pool Position . After a few front rows, Pauline took more passion for fashion than exuberance from her mother judging by the privacy with which he lives his private life. Determined in her work, she decided to roll up those sleeves that she unstructures in her collections together with the genres and elements of the garments she places where they are not expected.

Among her biggest fans also her sister Camille Gottlieb : the 21-year-old who had a relationship with her bodyguard from Stéphanie brought influencer friends to the fashion show, opening Alter to the younger generations who grew up on bread, Youtube and Instagram. If there is one thing that the three Monegasques are not afraid of, it is the iron . We ordinary people would live with anguish certain outfits susceptible to halos and folds from sitting, Stéphanie's bandwagon (legitimate to define it so since ours inherited from her father the title of president of the International Circus Festival of Monte Carlo) instead made the crumpled dress a garment to wear with pride . If this isn't living free from convection then what? The lesson of Pauline and family: to be before appearing (ready).

READ ALSO

Pauline Ducruet, her debut as a stylist

READ ALSO

Pauline Ducruet, a star was born in the front row