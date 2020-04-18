people-with-covid-19-may-be-contagious-as-early-as-2-3-days-before-symptoms-appear

Identify and isolate patients when Covid symptoms appear – 19 it may be too late to contain the infection effectively. Measures are needed to track asymptomatic positives, researchers suggest in Nature Medicine

(photo: Getty Images)

Who contracted Covid – 19 would be contagious already 2-3 days before that the symptoms occur . Health authorities have long suspected this, and now a study by the University of Hong Kong confirms it , putting black on white also the fear that the measures of insulation and contact tracing drawn on the symptomatic are not sufficient to contain the infection. According to estimates by the Eric Lau team, which conducted the research until 44% of the new infections could have occurred from asymptomatic patients. The study was published by Nature Medicine .

Study by Prof @gmleunghku, Prof @bencowling 88, et al says viral shedding of lab-confirmed #COVID 19 patients “peaked on or before symptom onset, and a substantial proportion of transmission probably occurred before first symptoms in the index case.” https://t.co/OrwePXVYbP – HKU Medicine (@hkumed) April 16, 2020

Timing is everything

Researchers have developed Sars temporal diffusion models of Sars -Cov-2, and to do this they had to derive two parameters: the serial interval , i.e. the elapsed time between the appearance of symptoms in a patient and the confirmation of positivity in a subsequent case in the same transmission chain, and the incubation period , i.e. the time between exposure to the pathogen and the onset of symptoms. If the serial interval is shorter than the incubation period – reads in the article – the transmission could have occurred before the manifestation of symptoms evident. Establishing it would allow important considerations to be drawn to adapt the containment strategies of the contagion.

I study

Scientists collected oropharyngeal swabs from 94 patients Covid – 19, hospitalized at Guangzhou Eighth People's Hospital in China, for 32 consecutive days from the time of the onset of symptoms, for a total of 414 samples. They thus saw that the viral load peak was right at the beginning of the disease.

In a different sample of population, however, they obtained the profiles of infectivity . Drawing on public databases, they considered 77 transmission pairs (each couple formed by two covid patients – 19 with a clear epidemiological link) to deduce the contagiousness. The analysis showed that this started on average 2 and a half days before the symptoms appeared, with a peak 0.7 days before the full-blown disease, and it rapidly decreased within 7 days.

Based on these data, researchers estimate, it is possible that the 44% of new infections (secondary cases) occurred from patients who are still asymptomatic .

Containment measures

Although according to the same authors the study has some limits (in fact there may have been a delay in the recognition of the first signs of disease), this new information should make us reflect on the effectiveness of the containment measures implemented so far in most countries affected by the pandemic. These are in fact designed on symptomatic individuals , as indeed the recommendations of the WHO which still today consider those who have the main source of infection is already symptoms.

For Eric Lau and his colleagues, however, identifying and isolating the symptomatic symptoms may not be sufficient because they may have already passed the infection on to their contacts. Therefore, they hope for the choice of “ more inclusive criteria for tracing “ for ” discovering the infections more in advance and controlling the epidemic effectively”. As China seems to be doing, which after the reopening of Wuhan is proceeding to carry out as many swabs as possible to also identify the asymptomatic positives.