«perfect-failures»:-the-“misunderstood”-films-of-cinema-streaming-thanks-to-the-prada-foundation

We are so eager to decree the success of a work that we forget all those that, for one reason or another, have not enjoyed the same luck. The “top” and “flop” label, after all, is not a discourse ascribable within rigid and defined limits for eternity: the fate of posthumous revaluation has happened to many films, because the times were not ripe enough for them released, either because the director was still looking for a recognizable style that would give his works a personal, indelible mark.

It is from this premise that, especially in times of quarantine, Perfect Failures , a review that undertakes to spread all the auteur films that have undergone critical and commercial failures , a way to rediscover what until yesterday was considered an obrob, an unforgivable misstep.

The initiative, launched by the Prada Foundation which, precisely because of the containment measures for the coronavirus, was forced to close temporarily, is launched in streaming on the MUBI platform starting from April 5: the goal, of course, is to demonstrate that the initial reception of a film does not always correspond to the judgment on its value. This is the case, for example, of The Countess of Hong Kong , the last film directed by Charlie Chaplin that brought together for the first time Sophia Loren and Marlon Brando, a historical event of which, however, the actress does not keep a good memory, above all because of the rude and authoritarian ways of the star who, on the set, brazenly touched her butt beating a slap in front of the whole troupe. But also of Showgirls , the film by Paul Verhoeven who in 1995, against a budget of 40 million dollars, cashed in “just” 20 .

Perfect Failures passes, however, also for Southland Tales – This is how the world ends by Richard Kelly (2006), with Dwayne Johnson and Sarah Michelle Gellar as protagonists, A sofa in New York of Chantal Akerman (1996) with Kevin Hart and Juliette Binoche, and also Fedora of the great Billy Wilder, who in 1978 he struggled a lot to produce the film after the warm welcome received by First page . As we wrote, these are films that were misunderstood and considered disappointing, in advance or late in their time, production disasters and missteps by important authors who, in the face of failure, were greeted with confusion, rejection and, even, repulsion . The fact that the titles are now available on MUBI thanks to the intervention of the Prada Foundation is an invitation to rediscover cinema “remotely” , to re-evaluate, in days of forced stop at home, the works that, perhaps, deserve a second chance and that, who knows, could finally enjoy the applause that had been retained upon their release.

