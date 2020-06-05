perhaps-the-mystery-of-the-missing-matter-in-the-universe-has-been-solved

Researchers from Curtin University in Australia claim to have finally found the baryonic matter that had been missing from the appeal for twenty years thanks to fast radio flashes. Now we need to find out where exactly it is

This time the cosmologists are convinced of it: we found that half of the baryonic matter of the Universe that had been missing for twenty years, and is located right in the intergalactic hot plasma . To reveal it from the pages of Nature is a team of astronomers and astrophysicists led by Jean-Pierre Macquart of Curtin University (Australia), who reports that he has traced the matter disappeared by measuring the dispersion of fast radio flashes (Fast Radio Burst or Frb) coming from the depths of the cosmos. But now – they confess – it is not clear where exactly this hot intergalactic plasma is.

Twenty years earlier

We are at the end of the years 90 when cosmologists estimated on the basis of the standard model of physics that the Universe was composed of a 5% of baryonic matter (that normal , made of neutrons and protons), a 25% of dark matter and the rest of dark energy [le esatte percentuali sono ancora oggetto di discussione, pertanto a seconda delle fonti di riferimento le cifre possono differire leggermente]. Trying to confirm it they started to measure the matter contained in the galaxies – stars, planets and all that what's visible. The accounts, however, did not return at all: in this way it was traced more or less half of the baryonic matter foreseen by the model.

Where is the mistake? Is the cosmological model wrong or are we not finding the matter? All the clues, the accumulated knowledge, the simulations of the theoretical physicists confirmed the validity of the cosmological model , therefore that 5% of baryons in the Universe must be distributed between visible matter and something else that we are unable to measure directly.

The most reliable hypothesis , also supported by the measurement of the temperature of the cosmic background, is that the baryonic matter is in a hot plasma (millions of degrees) low density that permeates the Universe. If we had the evidence of its existence, the problem of missing baryonic matter would stop persecuting us.

Solved puzzle

After frustrating years of intergalactic plasma hunting, which in the meantime in theory has taken on the appearance of gas hot around the galaxies , today Jean-Pierre Macquart of Curtin University and his colleagues report having the experimental confirmation of the presence of the missing baryonic matter, traced thanks to the Frb , the fast radio flashes.

These mysterious highly energetic radio pulses that come from the depths of the cosmos (perhaps produced by explosions in distant galaxies) travel the Universe and when they cross the matter undergo a phenomenon called dispersion and their wavelength changes . Now that technology also allows us to know how far the Frb arrive, “by measuring the diffusion of the different wavelengths within a Frb – the authors of the discovery on The Conversation – we were able to calculate exactly how much matter, how many baryons, the radio waves had crossed on their way to Earth “.

After 11 years from the observation of the first Frb, in August 2018 the scientists of the Craft collaboration they started using the Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder radio (Askap, managed by the Australian agency Csiro) to pick up the Frb, and the Keck telescope in Hawaii to identify which galaxy they came from. So far they have registered 6 , enough to confirm that yes, in the Universe there is a 5% of baryonic matter and we finally found it .

“This result, however, is only the first step “, the authors admit on The Conversation . “ We have been able to estimate the quantity of baryons, but with only six data points we cannot yet build a complete map of the missing baryons. We have proof that Whim [warm-hot intergalactic medium cioè il plasma intergalattico, ndr] probably exists and we have confirmed how much of it exists, but we do not know exactly how it is distributed . It is believed to be part of a vast filamentous network of gas that connects galaxies called the cosmic network , but with about 100 fast radio flashes cosmologists could start to build an accurate map of this network “.