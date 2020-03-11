“peter-pan”-found-his-wendy:-milla-jovovich's-daughter-in-disney-live-action

In the great cauldron of the Disney remakes, chewed by a culture that does not admit goodbye, there is also Peter Pan. The child in tights, whose desperate flight still tell the skies of London, will have his own film, another. Disney, which at first seemed to want to allocate the deeds of its eternal boyfriend to its streaming platform, has in fact studied a new live-action . Something that reminds you of the dream of never growing, giving the new generations a face to love.

Peter Pan & Wendy , a title still in the definition phase, should be one of the main titles of the coming season. Hope, this, which according to Variety would have led Disney to revise its plans. The film, directed and scripted by David Lowery, should not debut on Disney +, as Lilli and the Vagabondo will do, but have their own cinematic passage. And the merit, if merit is given to speak, would be (also) of the cast.

To play the beautiful and meticulous Wendy, with her outfit of aprons and shoes, she was chosen Ever Anderson , twelve year old daughter of Milla Jovovich and Wes Anderson. The little one, so identical to the mother that she played the girl version in Resident Evil – The Final Chapter, has already appeared on the cover of a fashion magazine, making its debut as a model. But, like her mother, she decided not to settle for a single career, preferring the complementarity of Hollywood to photo shoots.

Ever Anderson, who by his side, in the role of Peter Pan, will have the young Disney talent Alexander Molony , was hired as Wendy and chosen to play a small Black Widow in Black Widow . The moment, therefore, is propitious and who knows that Milla Jovovich's eldest, with blue eyes and a wide smile, cannot find her springboard in Disney, following steps and deeds of grown colleagues.

