Petroleum Waxes Market : High-growth Regions to Expand Geographic Footprint | BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Fuels & Lubricants

The report involves insightful data on the main sectors of the Petroleum Waxes Market. The report has segmented market, by its types and applications. Each segment has analyzed completely on the basis of its production, consumption as well as revenue. Further, it is classified on the basis of geographical areas which include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

The study on the Petroleum Waxes market provides complete report on changing market trends for this market. It offers market size and share of each separate segment in the market. Many companies are involved in this market. Top players are completely profiled in this report.

The Topmost Companies are as follows BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Fuels & Lubricants, Honeywell International, Lubrizol Corp., Dow Corning, and Blended Waxes Inc. among others.

Market Outlook

On the basis of region, the global petroleum waxes market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Asia Pacific holds dominant position in the petroleum waxes market, owing to increasing demand for products such as candles, lubricants, and cosmetics in the region. China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand are the major consumers of petroleum waxes, as it has wide range of applications in a variety of industries including automotive, chemicals, and construction. Moreover, increasing population and rising disposable income in emerging economies such as China and India in the region is expected to increase demand for consumer goods using petroleum waxes. This in turn is expected to fuel growth of the petroleum waxes market over the forecast period.

North America is another major consumer for petroleum waxes, especially in rubber latex for automotive industry and coatings for construction and furniture industry. Due to economic meltdown, Europe is expected to witness comparatively slower growth than other regions.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market.

Important changes in market dynamics.

Market segmentation up to the second or third level.

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume.

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments.

Market shares and strategies of key players.

Emerging niche segments and regional markets.

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market.

