phase-2,-autonomy-for-the-regions-from-18-may:-bars,-restaurants-and-hairdressers-open

From Monday 18 May the first step towards regaining freedom in Phase Two . Between Thursday and Friday, based on the monitoring data, guidelines will arrive to allow the Regions to reopen retail trade, bars and restaurants, beauticians and hairdressers. The green light comes from the meeting between government and regions. The safety guidelines and protocols will be indicated for each activity. For the Minister of Autonomies Francesco Boccia begins the phase of responsibility for the Regions.

Conte has accepted the request for autonomy of the Regions in the management of # Phase2. From 18 in May we will be able to open activities based on territorial needs. Government proposals will be integrated with local government proposals. And we will do monitoring. Forward with common sense – Giovanni Toti (@GiovanniToti) May 11, 2020

The Regions may autonomously reopen the activities, but the government will have the opportunity to intervene if, based on the trend of the data on the contagion curve and the criteria defined by the circular of the Ministry of Health, it is necessary block a new virus spread.

The final turning point will come when the connections between the regions are opened. Only that will be the real moment of the end of isolation because that green light will say that hotels and means of transport will be able to return to work and therefore holidays and the return to definitive work will be possible.

There are those who have already made progress. Shops and hairdressers are already open in the autonomous province of Bolzano . Even in Sardinia you can already go to beauty salons and barbershops today, as the basketball player Gigi Datome did in Olbia. As you can see in the photo he posted on Instagram, he is the only customer and the barber wears all the necessary protections.

THE RULES AND REGIONS

It is with these rules, indicated by INAIL, that the government accepts early openings in the regions. He should also reiterate this in the meeting that could lead to the release of the restrictions: from Monday 18 May the choices on reopening will be made locally, without prejudice to the control of contagions with possible new closings in the event of increases.

In addition to retail stores, whose opening date was already set for 18, they may also open on Monday hairdressers, beauty centers, bars and restaurants in many regions . To push for the opening were not only the center-right governors of the North , but also others starting from Michele Emiliano in Puglia (ready to leave even in the absence of national guidelines) to get to Stefano Bonaccini , the dem governor of Emilia Romagna who is also president of the Conference of the Regions and has had requests from many others brought.

RESTAURANTS AND SELF-CERTIFICATION

For bars and restaurants, the restart passes through the distance: four square meters for each customer and 2 meters between one table and another according to established by INAIL and the Higher Institute of Health . There is therefore a predetermined capacity limit that depends on the size of the room in relation to 4 meters per customer. The measure could change if the room adopted barriers to divide the spaces, however social distancing is essential in places where you must necessarily remove the mask to drink and eat (to be kept instead entering, at the entrance and going to the bathroom).

The norm is also arriving from the Ministry of the Interior which allows families to certify their kinship in order to relieve restaurateurs of any responsibility and allow them to make tables in smaller spaces.

Air exchange must be continuous and (outdoor) as many outdoor spaces as possible must be used. Each table must be sanitized at the end of the drink. There must be no shared objects such as salt shakers. Impossible to think of a buffet and goodbye also to the paper menu.

SPORT AND SALE

There is still no agreement on the rules for sports where there is physical contact, but football training remains fixed with the 18 as the date of 'Start. There are no defined standards for swimming pools and gyms . Cinemas and theaters remain closed, no go-ahead for concerts and dance clubs that most likely will not return this summer. There will be holidays as Premier Conte assured, but they will not be with disco nights. On the other hand, there will be sales , but postponed: most regions have already made the decision to start them on the first of August and not in July.

