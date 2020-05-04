“phase-2”-begins,-that's-when-self-certification-is-not-needed

Less stringent controls by the authorities, but more responsibility required of citizens. During «phase 2» the Interior Ministry asked who will have to deal with the investigations to «evaluate the cases with a prudent and balanced appreciation», and to those who leave the house to respect « ban on gathering »and conscientiously observing the rules.

The self-certification

It is no longer required in all cases: those who go to work are required to show only the company card or letter.

The form is used instead for medical visits and those for relatives (in the latter case it is sufficient to indicate the degree of kinship, but not the identity of the relative, for the protection of privacy).

The mask

Adults and minors from 6 years of age must wear it when it is not possible to keep the safety distance and in closed places accessible to the public, such as public transport and commercial establishments. Furthermore, it must also be used to meet “relatives”. In commercial establishments, shop assistants must also wear a mask, and disposable gloves and gel to disinfect the hands must be made available to customers, near the cash desks (the dispensers must also be positioned at the entrance to offices and companies). even during funerals. Some regions have tightened the rules: this is the case of Lombardy, where masks must also be used in the open air. Persons with disabilities not compatible with the continuous use of the mask are exempt from the obligation.

Take away

Even if the restaurants, such as bars, restaurants, ice cream parlors and patisseries, remain closed to the public, they can make food deliveries at home and sell takeaway food (which customers cannot consume near the shop)

Walking

They are granted, even if not near your home. It is necessary to remember the distancing when crossing other passersby.

The bike

As specified in a note from the Interior Ministry, “the use of the bicycle is allowed to reach the workplace, the place of residence or the shops that continue the sale. It is also allowed to use the bicycle for outdoor physical activities “.

Sport

It can also be done in the parks, keeping the distance of two meters (the play areas for children remain closed).

Movements outside the region

Those who remained outside the region during the quarantine can go back to their home (but they cannot go back, unless for work or health reasons). In some regions, such as Campania, Molise, Basilicata, Puglia, Sicily, on the return journey, you must remain in quarantine for two weeks.

Second houses

Although there is no explicit prohibition in the decree, it is specified that you can only go there for maintenance. Movements are only allowed for work, medical visits, absolute urgency, visits to relatives.

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, WHO: “Sweden is a possible example for everyone”

READ ALSO

Margherita, doctor who fights against Covid and her daughter's illness

READ ALSO

Coronavirus and pregnancy: 8 answers to the most common concerns