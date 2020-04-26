phase-2,-count:-back-to-school-in-september,-regulated-mask-price

At the beginning of the week (but maybe already tonight) yet another decree will arrive , but this time instead of “restrictions” we will talk about “slackening” . “

Some interesting anticipations, Premier Conte has already revealed it in an interview with Repubblica this morning: reassuring the Italians on their commitment to facilitate restarting the country after 4 May and nevertheless pointing out the willingness to “proceed with caution” in fear of preventing the tail blows of the pandemic.

There is therefore the certainty that 4 May will not be a “free everyone” . No, says Conte, it won't be. Greater displacements will certainly be possible, but all guarantees of prevention and containment of infection will remain.

A “revision of the rules” as regards citizens and social distancing, however, explains Conte, in the plan there will be, Even if will not mean abandoning the rules : «We are not yet in a position to restore full freedom of movement, but we are studying a relaxation of the current, more rigid restrictions».

Bars and restaurants

Bars and restaurants will not raise the shutters immediately (but we have already taken this into account) but they will be able to work at home and take away in the meantime.

The school in September

The school, by now it is official, “will reopen in September”. Because, says Conte, all the scenarios developed by the technical-scientific committee “prefigure very high risks of contagion” . And there are several factors at stake: “The health of our children is at stake, without neglecting that the average age of the teaching staff is among the highest in Europe” . So the classroom appointment will be after the summer.

Working parents, however, ask how they can deal with the problem of schools closed now: in the decree in preparation, Conte assures – specific support measures will be provided for parents who have children at home : extraordinary leave and babysitting bonus “.

Churches and return to mass

Instead, there may be earlier the return of believers to church with the technical-scientific committee to work for “new rules both for religious ceremonies”, and to resume celebrating funerals.

“Regulated” price for the masks

Grit masks. Prices are out of control and the devices are still not in sufficient numbers today: the premier explains this too, we are proceeding towards a settled price and towards the elimination of VAT, in order to avoid speculation and market abuse.

Not only that: to manage Phase 2 safely, an integrated strategy that Minister Speranza is already pursuing will be necessary. A decisive strengthening of the contact tracing activities and the strengthening of remote assistance will be necessary. Molecular controls with swab and serological, with blood analysis will also be fundamental. “

Companies and businesses

“We are working to allow the restart of a large part of the companies, from manufacturing to construction for May 4th,” says the Prime Minister. “ We cannot continue beyond this lockdown: we risk too heavy an impairment of the country's socio-economic fabric”.

An essential condition, however, of the restart , will be strict compliance with the safety protocols , for the workplace, for construction and for transport companies. In compliance with these rigorous conditions, they will be able to reopen already next week, however, going through the scrutiny of the prefects and with self-certification , business activities considered “strategic”, such as works for prison construction, education and to counter the hydrogeological instability, as well as production and industrial activities mainly devoted to exports, which risk being cut off from the interconnected production chains and international value chains.

The announcement of the plan will take place “at the latest at the beginning of next week” but it may already be in the evening , after the last control room with local authorities .

Conte hopes for a coherent attitude of the Regions: « We cannot proceed in a random order. We cannot afford it because the virus knows no territorial distinctions and we must absolutely prevent a second wave of infections “, reiterates the premier.