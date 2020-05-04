phase-2,-#noncisiamo:-children-ask-to-be-heard

Every morning, after breakfast, Leone sits in the center of the living room of his home in Rome, puts all his puppets in a circle and makes them talk. It is the moment of the assembly, the one he did every morning at the nursery school with his companions and teachers and now, after two months without going to school, he misses it terribly. So much that at that moment recreated within the walls of the house, Leone clings to us to remember, as possible, what his daily life was, before all this.

Before the coronavirus.

«In recent months he has learned to give voice to all the puppets and has made them his friends. Each of them has a story », explains Leone's mother, Cristina Sivieri Tagliabue , Journalist, media producer and activist, former signatory of the letter #Primalascuola, addressed to Minister Azzolina, who reached 85 thousand signatures (still unanswered), today promoter of the awareness campaign #Noncisiamo .

An appeal, born under the hashtag #noncisiamo, already created by Francesca Fiore and Sara Malnerich (in art and on social Mammadimerda) addressed to the government and dedicated to children and their families, to ask for answers. What are the future scenarios for them? When will they be able to go back to school? Where will they go now that parents have to go back to work? Who is taking care of their needs?

«Leone misses the school very much, he misses his classmates, his teachers. He is only three years old and it is not easy to keep him separate from the others », Cristina Sivieri Tagliabue continues, echoing with her voice that of thousands of parents and children. “He needs contact with nature, in front of our house there is a single tree and when we go down he tries to climb every time. Look for something very physical other than concrete. And this makes such tenderness “.

View this post on Instagram Do you see them? Can you see them? You have always called them “our future”. And they are, “our future”. But you don't see them in this pandemic. You don't notice them in this emergency. Children are portrayed as almost the luckiest in the situation. In fact, if they get sick they don't even notice it. So ok, problem solved. But nothing is solved. Because that virus, even if it is not damaging their lungs, is devastating their psyche, it is infecting their mind, it is deteriorating their spirit. So small are facing unthinkable waivers. No friends, no school, no outdoor games, no walks. Inmates within four walls, without even understanding why. Do you see them? No you don't see them. We are their moms. And we are the other invisible ones. They will soon have to go back to work and do not know who to entrust their children to. Schools are closed. It is no longer possible for grandparents. The babysitters are not found. Not even the shadow of summer centers. And then perhaps, in the country with the lowest female employment in Europe, we will be condemned for love to worsen our condition. To go even further back. Can you see us? Can you hear us? No you don't see us. Because you don't want to see. #children #noncisiamo #coronavirus #covid _ 19 @mammadimerda A post shared by Cathy La Torre (@avvocathy) on May 3, 2020 at 4: 51 am PDT

In the video, written by Papà's blogger for Choice, Carlo Tumino and directed by the director Karole Di Tommaso , the word is ai children. With the lights off, in the darkness in which they were confined they ask to be heard and first they say #noncisiamo. Words taken from the lawyer Cathy La Torre , among the promoters of the campaign, together with the professional educator Sofia Vineis, to reiterate to politicians that “the measures taken do not work”.

It is clear to Carlo that for the first two weeks of lockdown he saw his two children go towards the door, like every morning, take the bag with the clothes for the nest and wait for go out. “A scene that has impressed me because it makes me understand how strong the lack of a certain type of socialization, made beyond family relationships, is strong for children, despite being well. For almost three months they have only seen us live and all other relatives through the screen of a telephone “.

For this Carlo Tumino did not hesitate in front of the challenge of creating a social campaign in 24 hours. «Giving children a voice is fundamental for me today. By focusing only on the present, you risk forgetting what the future is. We, in our small way, have tried to do it with this video and this awareness campaign that is not against the government but only in favor of our children “.

READ ALSO

Our Coronavirus Special

READ ALSO

The loneliness of locked-down mothers

READ ALSO

The anti Covid detectives are arriving: who are the “contact tracers”