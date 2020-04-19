phase-2:-sports-with-self-certification-and-thermoscanner-for-the-metro?

We can't take it anymore, that's clear. The desire to go out, to go back to work, to walk outside the 200 meters, not to see only the supermarket as a scenario, is becoming more and more impressive. Just as the pressure of the economic and industrial world is imposing on Palazzo Chigi.

The coronavirus has weakened us, but the desire to start again is a lot.

Task force, at least 15 different, vertices and control rooms , between steps forward and braking are looking for a square.

But it seems that even in this case the confusion continues to accompany those who have to decide in the near future.

Yesterday, for example, was a day in which the “we must not be in a hurry” got the better of it : according to the “experts” the data on the infection are still too high and in front of the terror of seeing the “curve” rise, many government officials asked to take more time. And to bar the doors of the Italians again for a few weeks.

And so, in front of the requests of the Northern governors who trample for a generalized restart already on 27 April at least for construction and the sectors most exposed to competition, the hard line prevails until 3 May and partly afterwards.

Premier Giuseppe Conte does not want to risk new waves of epidemic and is willing to widen the links of some production chains only on the basis of the INAIL guidelines on less risky jobs. The decision, however, will be taken on Monday in the Council of Ministers.

So all this translates into: before May 4, therefore, little or nothing will reopen . But let's go in order.

Moving from region to region

One of the most important nodes is mobility between Regions . After the clash between the governor of Campania who threatens to close his region in front of a slackening of measurements in the most affected regions, the permanence of red areas is not excluded. “No choice should jeopardize citizens' health – Minister Francesco Boccia recommends -. We are working to decide the times and methods of reopening in maximum security , together with Regions and Municipalities “.

Outdoor sports

Sport also divides the experts. The orientation of the government in view of May 4 seems to be to ease the ban on running outdoors allowing people, strictly alone, to leave your home for the time necessary.

That said the freedom to do jogging will continue to be “supervised” . Zaia dictates the rule that the government likes: run with a new self-certification in his pocket which will indicate the time of leaving home.

In discussion there is also the reopening of the parks on which the opinion of the Technical-scientific Committee is awaited. It is certain that parks and gardens will not reopen before May 4th . The festive “bridges” of 25 April and May 1st are too scary.

Poor elderly

Older people, who more than others would need to go out and move, will be asked for a further sacrifice because they will have to stay in the house “for several more weeks” .

But even those who are under 18 years must still follow strict rules: they could be allowed to go to visit family members, while maintaining the distance and wearing gloves and a mask. It is now prohibited.

Furthermore, the exit of citizens according to age groups during the month of May is one of the most likely formulas.

What about the children?

Loosen the grip by letting the children resume playing and doing motor and recreational activities. The Minister of the Family, Elena Bonetti, has already said so proposing the reorganization of public spaces in urban contexts, through cleaning of games and quota fattening to allow game paths while maintaining social distancing.

Fever measurement

In Lombardy to enter supermarkets (not all, but the largest) it already happens and now passing in front of the thermoscanner to measure fever could become everyday life also for move. The method will almost certainly be used to get on public transport.

Furthermore, as regards transport, you can only travel seated, in alternate places . And in the station, as well as at the stops, there will be people counters or controllers that will prevent crowding and signs for the distancing.

Work, not at peak times

Another fundamental theme, is how to get workers moving to avoid crowding . After all, they repeat it in all possible ways: living with the virus means redesigning the days.

So, n or at peak times in all phases of daily life. And let's forget about crowded streets and public transport.

It will be necessary to stagger the times for both work shifts and for transport and encouraging, where possible, smart working.