«Phase 2», the first day. Here's how it went. The photos

A country that starts again, but that does it with caution , keeping in mind how dangerous coronavirus infection can be. The Italians lived the first day of “phase 2” by returning to the parks and using the car to go to work, but without overcrowding trains and public transport: a demonstration of responsibility and civic spirit, from the north to the south of the country.

Transports

“Although the flow of travelers has been more intense than in recent weeks, the device that has involved railway police, Italian FS, Italian Civil Protection and the Italian Red Cross has proved effective and capable of ensuring rigorous and fluid checks at the same time,” he writes in a note the press office of the State Police.

Yesterday the first fast train that returned to cross Italy, a Frecciarossa, left at 7, 10 from Milan and arrived at 13, 06 in Naples: on board there were 160 passengers who, upon arrival at the station in Piazza Garibaldi, were accompanied to the position set up by the ASL for the detection of body temperature. Today two other trains arrive in Naples, both departing from Turin Porta Nuova.

The cities

Rome. “The situation is currently under control,” confirmed the commander of the Flying Department of the Rome Police Headquarters, Marco Sangiovanni. “There was clearly an increase in the presence of people on the street motivated by the fact that the permitted work activities were expanded, but we did not find any irregularities or particular gatherings s o above all, compared to the initial fear, in the places and in the main railway and tramway or subway junctions. We made service to Termini, Tiburtina, Flaminia, Laurentina and Anagnina and we found no difficulties. The population is behaving in a way, I must say, suitable ». Villa Borghese has returned to being very busy, but the distance of one meter is quite respected.

Milan. We return in the parks. In front of Parco Sempione and Giardini Montanelli there were no checks, but on the signs hanging in front of the entrances are listed the rules to follow: access is allowed only to those who have no symptoms of respiratory infection and fever and are not subject to quarantine measures.

Naples. «Overall I have no news of critical issues. People came out and many did it but in the absolute respect for the provisions dictated by current regulations therefore wearing masks and with social distancing “: explained the mayor of Naples, Luigi de Magistris, who confirmed that he was” satisfied with the behavior of the Neapolitans “and asked the Prefect and the commander of the municipal police «To accentuate the controls above all to avoid gatherings».

