phase-2,-the-meetings-with-the-grandparents-move

One of the most awaited news of “phase two”: the possibility of finding, after a long time, parents, grandparents, grandchildren. For many weeks, seeing your loved ones was only possible through video calls, but yesterday the moment of the first meetings came.

There are those who became grandparents during the lockdown , and had to wait until May 4 to meet their grandson. It happened to Brunella and Umberto Del Vecchio: their little Leonardo came into the world on 27 March, as he reports The print. After so much waiting, «an infinite joy that has canceled these long distant weeks: it was born in a difficult period, but seeing it for the first time was even more beautiful. We made video calls to the bitter end, every day, from 27 March to the day before yesterday but it was not like having him close, looking him in the eye. Even if, it had happened twenty years ago, we wouldn't have even had the photos, it would have been worse. Today we cannot be happier “.

It is forbidden, however, at this stage, to drop the guard. Giuseppe Di Mauro, president of the Italian Society of Preventive and Social Pediatrics (Sipps) reminds him: «If children see grandparents they must wear the mask and keep the safety distance “. His advice: «We protect contacts to reduce the risk of infection».

Sara, on the Instagram account @laragazzacoibraccialetti, talks about her exciting meeting “at a distance”: “Today I was away because I did something I expected from 98 days: go to Cremona. We said goodbye as if it were the first time: a great and immense emotion, true and unconditional love, that wonderful smile that only grandparents can do, the certainty of having seen them with my own eyes. Because 3 hours on the road, the 10 minutes spent there hanging on a gate are worth . For now we said goodbye, we chatted a lot, like Romeo and Juliet did, at the distance of a balcony. I will always protect you with all my heart, even if I am looking forward to being able to embrace you and to feel for a little while longer, safe in those arms that have raised me “.

Sometimes, keeping that safety distance, however, is really difficult. A mother explains: “I couldn't tell my children that after two and a half months, they could see their grandparents but they couldn't touch them. I let them tighten … Did I do well? Did I hurt? I do not know. But the emotion in my dad's eyes was exciting “.

«The plan was perfect, studied down to the last detail since yesterday:” Bibi, please go to grandma, say hello, maybe let's calm down, let's avoid hugs, kisses, etc. ” “Ok papi don't worry, I understand” », reports @alecarlu 81. «Let's ring, the gate opens. I try to fix the last details: “Ok Bibi then we are accor …. Bibi ?! Where are you?!”. The door … the grandmother … a post-penalty hug Italy France 2006. And I realize that I was credible as a snowfall in August. Looking a short distance away, I just think that avoiding that two-month hug would have been like stopping a Tsunami. To me, “poor earthling” who tries to control everything, at least remains a consolation: they did not kiss each other , the mask kept beating ».

READ ALSO

Phase 2, you start to go out again: for a safe return home

READ ALSO

“Phase 2” starts, that's when self-certification is not needed

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, WHO: “Sweden is a possible example for everyone”