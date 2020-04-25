phase-2,-towards-the-yes-to-travel-(without-self-certification)-in-the-region

Closer and closer to Phase 2 . The date of the first major changes after the lockdown is that of May 4 and the news there should be essentially two main ones: the possibility of moving freely within one's own Region and therefore the gradual farewell to self-certifications . But they are only hypotheses, everything will be confirmed with the publications of the next Dpcm (Decree of the President of the Council of Ministers) which should be presented by Giuseppe Conte in the next few hours.

There are still several open discussions (for example on the use of masks, which will not be mandatory outdoors) on the loosening of restrictions which is however certain. “From 4 May we will start with a national reopening program that takes into account the territorial peculiarities,” explained Prime Minister Conte, underlining how fundamental it is to continue to keep our guard high to avoid a new increase in infections.

For this reason, May 4th will not start all over again, as desired above all by many entrepreneurs. « The easing of the measures must take place on the basis of a well structured and articulated plan . We have to reopen on the basis of a program that takes into account all the details and crosses all the data. A serious, scientific program, “concluded Conte.

The 27 April companies in the sector will be operational again: automotive, fashion and components , or the sectors with a lower risk of contagion according to the Inail tables and naturally ready to work in compliance with the safety protocols.

There is still no agreement on the reopening of the parks. The certainty is that you can go back for walks (and play outdoor sports), even far from home, always keeping a safe distance from others and avoiding to stay in places. A maximum of two adults can go out with their children. If on one hand the minister Speranza would like to return the children to play in the parks, on the other the scientific committee brakes and evaluates the possibility of walks to the sea, in the countryside or in any case in more open spaces.

For retail stores the possible date for reopening should be that of the 11 May , with guarantees of individual protection and obligation to distance between customers. Activities such as clothing and footwear will be required to sanitize the products. Hairdressers and beauty salons can also return to work, respecting the relationship of one to one (an operator a customer) and sanitizing all the work tools.

The last to be able to raise the shutters will be bars and restaurants on 18 May. First with the take-away service then with the traditional one, respecting the social distancing, for tables at least two meters. The same date will also see the reopening of museums and libraries . For everything else, there is still to wait.

