phase-2,-we-go-back-to-church.-in-france,-drive-in

We return, gradually, to church. But, like all other activities, even liturgical ones, during the cohabitation phase with the coronavirus, they are regulated by rules that must be scrupulously observed. Access to church is contingent and governed by volunteers or collaborators who will wear adequate personal protective equipment, disposable gloves and a sign of recognition.

The entrance is allowed only in respect of the distance of at least one meter side and one front from the other faithful, and is organized in such a way as to avoid gatherings (which must be avert also in the annexed places, such as on the churchyard), taking into account the size and characteristics of the structure.

At the end of each celebration, places of worship are sanitized regularly and dispensers with alcoholic hand gel must be available at the entrance of the church.

During mass, the exchange of the sign of peace must be avoided. Before distributing Communion, the celebrant and any extraordinary minister must have taken care of the hygiene of the their hands and worn disposable gloves and mask. The stoups must remain empty.

Also in church the masks are needed . Maximum 200 people are allowed to enter the Jewish, Islamic, Protestant, Evangelical, Anglican, Orthodox, Hindu and Buddhist communities. And if many of the faithful are forced to remain outside, the increase in the number of liturgical celebrations must be assumed.

During the entry and exit, the doors remain open to prevent them from being touched the handles. In any case, entry is not allowed to those who have flu or respiratory symptoms or with body temperature equal to or higher than 37, 5 ° C, or to those who have been in contact with SARS-CoV-2 positive people in the previous days.

San Pietro reopens after more than two months

From this morning, San Pietro has also reopened its doors. It was closed since 10 last March: for about seventy days. Pope Francis began mass on the tomb of John Paul II , on the centenary of the birth of the Polish pontiff: in the chapel of the tomb of the holy Pope there were about 30 well-spaced people, including cardinals Angelo Comastri and Konrad Krajewski and monsignors Piero Marini and Jan Romeo Pawlowski.

In France the liturgical drive-in

France will be one of the last states to reopen the churches: if the contagion curve continues to fall, it will be discussed towards the end of May. Meanwhile, however, in the town of Chalons-en-Champagne, the mass was celebrated in drive in mode: the faithful arrived with their cars and the bishop Francois Touvet celebrated the mass on a small stage, in front of the cars. the radios are tuned issuer Coeur de Champagne that sent the entire mass. During the ceremony people remained in the cars (with, at most, 4 people from the same family), equipped with masks and sanitizing gel. Nobody could get out of the cars, but those who wanted Communion had to turn on the emergency lights : the priests distributed the hosts through the lowered windows.

