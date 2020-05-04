phase-2,-we-start-to-go-out-again:-for-a-safe-return-home

Even in «phase 2» it remains fundamental (or, perhaps, even more so) to put into practice the hygienic precautions to protect yourself from the coronavirus. And since we will go out more (not too much) even the return home must be done safely. So take your shoes off and hands washed to minimize the risk of contagion in the family.

The distancing at 2 meters, the use of a mask and the custom of wash hands properly after having had contact with the outside are confirmed as effective cautions and are the indications adopted as a generalized public health tool.

The Ministry of Health, on its website, confirms that the virus is transmitted by coughing and sneezing or by contact of the hands with the nose, eyes and mouth after touching infected surfaces. Cases of faecal contamination are rare, however, food transmission has not been proven.

Seniors

Among the parameters to be kept under control, as indicated by the president of the Italian geriatricians, Antonelli Incalzi, the saturation of oxygen in the blood and body temperature (although it could be a false alarm, due not to Covid 19 but to an allergy or bacterial pharyngitis). Any alarm bells can be muscle pain and changes in taste and smell. It is not necessary to go to the emergency room: the swab can be made at home by specialized health professionals.

The children

As Giuseppe Di Mauro, president of the Sipps (Italian Society of Preventive Pediatrics and social), “children get sick of this virus but fortunately they do not go to intensive care. In children, Covid – 19 often appears in asymptomatic form or with a mild symptomatology, but we cannot ignore the risk that some children with Covid may develop Kawasaki disease, a fearful complication that requires important and rapid therapies ». In view of “phase 2”, “children if they see grandparents must wear a mask and keep a safe distance”.

Separate personal items

The workers return to contact with other people: it would be good to separate their clothes and personal belongings from those of the rest of the family to decrease the risk of infection: most of the cases of Covid – 19 occur right inside the nucleus. There remains an imperative to wash your hands with soap and water, several times during the day, even and especially when shared objects such as keys, keyboards and utensils are handled. According to experts, it would also be good to always take off your shoes before entering the house and leave them outside the door, to avoid bringing germs and bacteria into the apartment. Even indoors, a safe distance should be maintained with family members who come into contact with people outside the core.

Disinfectants

Alcohol and disinfectants seem to have disappeared from shops, but common detergents are sufficient for proper hygiene. It is also a good practice to open the windows wide: the sun's rays have an antiseptic action.

