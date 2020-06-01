phase-2,-what-we-can-and-cannot-do-from-june-3rd

He is not a “free everyone” even if the opening of the borders between regions, from June 3, sounds like one to Italians who have been unable to move in the last three months. Starting from Wednesday we return to circulate freely in Italy without the need for self-certifications and those arriving from abroad will no longer be obliged to be in quarantine.

Not all regions agreed on the common opening, but the data were considered sufficient to take the risk of total reopening.

It is an opening to movements , but not to forget the basic rules of social distancing that remain valid .

Assemblies and crowding are still prohibited. In closed public places, but also in private ones, you must stay away, at least one meter. In some regions there is an obligation to wear an outdoor mask, for example in Lombardy. No kisses and hugs with those who do not fall into the category of relatives and in any case not with the elderly and other categories at risk.

However, almost all shops and activities are now open: from swimming pools to gyms, passing through spas and museums (Raphael's exhibition in Rome has already sold out). Theaters and cinemas remain closed until 15 June

The rules remain for which in shops, such as the hairdresser and beautician, and also on public transport, the mask . In some cases (food, but also perfumeries and clothing), gloves are also necessary. Wherever there must be sanitizing gels. To access some public places, temperature measurement may be required and entry with 37 is prohibited. 5. To go to the restaurant, gym and hairdresser you need the reservation . Managers can ask for general information and contacts that must be kept for 15 days. Those who have come into contact with positive people must carry out a quarantine period.

It is true that our borders are open, but not all those of other countries are open and there are some are that they do not accept people from Italy. There is a quarantine in Great Britain, in Greece for those coming from Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy, Veneto and Piedmont. For France, self-certification is sufficient. The Austrian borders are closed.

Even for those who move in Italy there may be a form of tracking . Those arriving from regions where the infection has been greatest could be recorded. To ask are regions like Sicily and Sardinia that think of temperature controls to be done before boarding the ferry or planes and forms to be filled in to have the data of who might have come into contact with a positive person. Governors will be able to sign restrictive ordinances and decide to create red zones if there are outbreaks. Serological testing cannot be imposed on anyone arriving in a region, but it could be offered leaving tourists the opportunity to do so voluntarily.

