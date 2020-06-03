phase-3:-free-to-move-between-the-regions,-but-still-with-some-limitations

There are no more borders between the Italian regions . The blockade that has remained in place in recent months due to the coronavirus emergency has ended. From today, as foreseen by the law decree of 16 May, it is possible to move freely between the regions without needing to motivate the move with a self-certification. Spacing remains necessary and there is a ban on gathering. In Veneto, Governor Zaia has lifted the obligation to always wear the mask outdoors. Obligation that remains in Lombardy, Trentino, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Campania.

In other regions it only applies if, in the open air, distances cannot be maintained.

The borders between the regions have been officially opened since midnight last and free circulation has therefore been restored in the entire national territory. Not all governors agreed on total openness, those of the southern regions in particular feared and fear the arrival of positives from regions where the contagion has been greater.

REGIONS

The Sardinian president Christian Solinas would have wanted a “health passport” which was however defined as unconstitutional. Those arriving on the island will be registered and will have to fill in an epidemiological questionnaire. Those who voluntarily undergo the serological test will have a bonus during their stay.

The President of the Sicily Region Nello Musumeci asks that “the origin and existence of any cases be verified suspects in the family. ” The traceability of the presence of the tourist must be indicated.

Those who go to Puglia must report their presence (the form is on the website of the Region) and keep for 30 days the list of people met and places visited. There is a mandatory buffer for those who arrived in Lazio by plane or ship, will have a temperature above 37 degrees and a half. I will have to wait for the results in my home, home or hotel. With a fever, according to the national decree, one should not even leave the house. There may also be checks at the toll booths in Campania.

MEANS OF TRANSPORT

Checks are made on planes and trains upon departure. Temperature measurement at high-speed railway stations is mandatory for all passengers on long-distance trains. The on-board catering services are back, but there will be delivery of food and drinks in sealed and single-dose packaging instead. Twenty-four Italian airports are fully operational, limits remain for travel in Sardinia up to 12 June. The governor of Veneto Zaia requests that the limits on the capacity of public transport be abolished, in order to restart them at full capacity.

FRONTIERS

There is no longer a quarantine for those arriving in Italy from the countries of the Schengen area, plus the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Iceland. The isolation is provided only for those who in the 14 previous days have been in other countries that are not included in this list. It does not apply in the other sense, that is, there are limitations for Italians who go abroad. A self-certification is needed in Spain, to go to Spain you have to wait for July 1st, the border with Austria should be open on 15 June and Greece requests quarantine for those arriving from four northern regions: Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy, Veneto and Piedmont.

