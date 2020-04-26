phase-two-from-4-may,-count:-«no-movement-between-regions,-still-social-distancing»

Phase two starts from May 4th . Not a green light at all, but a period of coexistence with the virus. «The responsible behavior of each of us will be fundamental. You must never get close, the safety distance must be at least one meter “said the Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in the press conference to present the indications for the near future.

From 4 to 18 May the current motivations for travel within the regions will remain. The possibility of targeted movements to visit relatives is added.

Self-certification will always be required. You cannot move to other regions, except for work or health needs. Those who have stayed away can return home. Who will have a fever from 37, 5 degrees will not be able to exit . There will be bans on gatherings in public or private places. Open access to parks and public gardens with distance and quota numbers.

For sporting activities, you can leave your home: two meters away are necessary for sports, just one meter for the simple walk . The training of professionals and of those athletes considered to be of national interest will be allowed. Behind closed doors for individual sports.

For the funeral ceremonies there is the possibility of funerals with a maximum of 15 family members, preferably outdoors, with masks and distances. No other public religious services will now be possible.

Bars and restaurants from 4 May have the possibility of takeaway catering , queuing outside and at designated times. On the same date, manufacturing, construction and wholesale related to these sectors reopened. All companies must comply with safety regulations. There are security protocols for the various sectors and also for transport.

“If you love Italy, keep your distance” is the slogan used by Conte who illustrated the choices for the price of the masks. It will be calm. The goal is to eliminate VAT, with the cost for surgical masks at 0, 50 euro l 'a. The recovery starts from “powerful” support for businesses. “With the recovery found in Europe, we have achieved a historical result, and an innovative tool has been created that will offer the most affected countries a way of recovery thanks to solidarity”.

As regards health, a mechanism has been set up to keep the contagion curve under control . The regions will have to provide daily information on the epidemiological curve and on the situation of health facilities. With these data it will be possible to establish parameters for intervening with closings and blocks.

The 18 May is expected to reopen the retail trade. On this date also museums, exhibitions and libraries . From here the group sports training could also start. From June all catering and hairdressing and personal care activities.

