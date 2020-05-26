phase-two,-the-doctors'-provocation:-“we-don't-treat-imbeciles”

«Movida on the weekend? We don't take care of imbeciles ». The message that is above all a provocation comes from the Association's Facebook page Nobody touches Hippocrates and is not the only one. It is the way that some doctors have found to condemn all the risky situations of Phase two. The president of the Anesthesiologists-Resuscitators Association, Alessandro Vergallo , explained that the goal “is the nightlife, we renamed “Covida”, because it represents a very high risk of contagion from Covid – 19 “.

«All over Italy there have been gatherings in front of the clubs of the nightlife on Saturday evening … because of someone we will go back to PHASE 1? We don't cure imbeciles! ” is the post of Nobody touches Hippocrates, an association committed for some time against violence against doctors .

The post d i Carlo Serini , resuscitator at the San Carlo hospital in Milan, recounts his experience : «I am an anesthesiologist resuscitator for everyone, beautiful and ugly, white and black, big and small, Italian and foreign, in short, you do not (rightly) look in the face of anyone. But I'm not an anesthesiologist resuscitating for jerks … Don't ask us again to review and relive the three months that have just passed, because of your cretinism. I am in sleep therapy to quell and quell nightmares, insomnia and awakenings after three months in a Covid hospital: what are you doing? The aperitif … Cretin is a diagnosis (and today it comes free), not an insult “.

The nightlife and the gatherings connected to this , especially of young people without masks, are under accusation, but they cannot be scapegoats for all infections. In Milan, mayor Sala banned the sale of takeaway alcohol after 19. There are those who have reported incorrect behavior in the parks so much so that in Bologna the play areas for children, at first open, have been closed. There is the case of the funeral in Molise which led to the contagion of dozens of people and that of the traveler arrived in Cagliari and then positive result.

Workplaces are also not immune . I'm 43.399 the contagions from new coronavirus of professional origin reported to Inail between the end of February and the May. About half of them concern health and social care personnel, with health technicians and doctors in first place among the most affected categories. The average age of workers who contracted the virus is 47 years for both genders, but rises to 59 years for fatal cases.

