phase-two,-the-return-of-italian-athletes:-«it-will-not-be-a-mask-to-limit-our-dreams»

There is not only Federica Pellegrini happy as a child . There are also many other Italian athletes who have returned to training in these weeks with the start of phase two. Not everyone was able to return to the gym and swimming pool, but everyone started to do activities outside the four walls of the house. If the gym is not yet open, there is now the possibility of running or cycling for fencing athletes such as Gigi Samele .

They are already in the swimming pool Gabriele Detti and Gregorio Paltrinieri . The blue swimming champions touched the water after weeks. «Finally returned to the water, home, in my element! From here we start with more desire than before, that desire to have fun and achieve my goals … “wrote Livornese Detti on Instagram.

Filtration is back on the track Filippo Tortu , the first Italian to run the 100 meters below seconds. His “how much I missed all this” is a common thought of the athletes.

First of all the high jumper Gianmarco Tamberi : “The energy that this track exudes is crazy, being able to go back to training in this field really means a lot for me. It is a first real step towards that much-loved freedom that we are waiting for. Now let's go back to Tokyo. EVERYTHING WILL COME BACK AS FIRST. It will certainly not be a simple mask to limit our dreams! “.

Federica Brignone went for the last skiing of the season with mother Ninna Quario. Tania Cagnotto dived again into her swimming pool in Bolzano. The goal is for everyone Tokyo, the Olympics moved to 2021, the lost work weeks are already many (for those who do not yet have a swimming pool and gym accessible yet more), but the desire is to train is stronger than ever.

