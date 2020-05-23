phase-two,-there-is-the-green-light-to-open-also-for-amusement-parks

From Monday 25 May, there is the green light for the opening of the amusement parks . In the front row there are Veneto and Emilia-Romagna who have already given the guidelines to welcome the public again in the parks. In these regions there are two of the largest and best-known parks in Italy: Gardaland and Mirabilandia .

They will not reopen immediately from 25, but Gardaland already reports the opening in June on its website, probably in the first days of the month when the passages from region to region should be open.

He does not want to wait beyond the park with almost 3 million visitors a year which alone accounts for one third of the total Italian turnover of the sector.

The opening guidelines are similar for the Veronese park, 600 thousand square meters surface, as for Mirabilandia in the Ravenna area. At the entrance, the temperature will be measured for employees and visitors, the latter are invited to purchase tickets online and to book even if they have season tickets, special and promotional tickets. Sanitizing dispensers have been installed inside the park. There is a daily closed number.

In the parks of Emilia-Romagna, the public is required to respect the rules valid for all regarding the use of masks. The staff must be equipped with specific personal protective equipment based on the type of task performed. If there is not at least one meter between people, the mask becomes mandatory. Eliminate initiatives that could lead to potential gatherings.

The water parks, read Aquafan of Riccione on all that will not open before the end of June (same dates for Zoomarine in Rome ), there are specific measures for changing rooms, toilets and other guest service rooms, solarium and sunbeds, attractions, swimming pools and tub floors. The entrances to the pools will be contingent and there will also be distances on the stairs leading to the platforms of the slides: one step out of three colored for the stop.

The first to reopen, as early as next weekend, are aquariums . The 28 that of Genoa, the 29 that of Livorno, then it's up to Cattolica on 30 May . The WWF oasis throughout the peninsula are already open from this weekend.

Every year the Italian theme parks, water and fauna have 17 millions of visitors for a turnover of over 300 million euros . This year the season is compromised for the delayed opening, some not earlier than June, particularly in Lombardy, and for the limited numbers due to social distancing. These places of entertainment, however, have the advantage, compared to discos, for example, to be for the most part outdoors.

